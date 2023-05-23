IMF dramatically upgrades outlook for UK economy but says more cost of living pain to come | business news





The UK is not expected to experience any further recession this year, and the weakest economic growth in the seven major industrial economic groups, the International Monetary Fund said today.

The fund, which previously predicted the UK would face the worst of any G7 country in 2023, revealed a dramatic upgrade to its outlook for the country, saying it would actually grow 0.4% this year.

That’s still weak, but nonetheless stronger than the previously predicted 0.7% contraction and stronger than the “near-zero” growth rate the IMF penciled in for Germany.

The news, included in the IMF’s latest individual assessment of the UK economy, the so-called Article IV report, is likely to be welcomed by the prime minister following a negative outlook from leading institutions.

But the fund said the effects of the cost-of-living crisis would continue to cause pain across the economy.

1:43 Last month, Jeremy Hunt claimed to prove the IMF wrong.

“Given transmission delay,” “significant speed [interest rate] The hikes implemented since August are expected to have the greatest impact on demand and inflation from the second half of 2023 onwards.”

The 4.5% rate, which has risen 12 times in a row since the end of 2021, will likely require further hikes, he added.

“Inflation is only expected to return to the 2% target by mid-2025, six months later than staffers forecast in April, and risks on this trajectory are skewed upwards.

“Therefore, some additional monetary tightening may be needed and interest rates may need to remain high for a longer period to more reliably lower inflation.”

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “Today’s IMF report shows a significant upgrade in the UK’s growth prospects and recognizes our actions to restore stability and contain inflation.”

“I commend our childcare reforms, Windsor Framework and business investment incentives.

“If we stick to our plan, the IMF has confirmed that our long-term growth prospects are stronger than those of Germany, France and Italy, but the work is not done yet.”

Despite the volatile times in the global economy, the latest evaluation raises more questions about the fund’s forecasting record.

“If you look closely at the Bank of England, the consensus outlook and the IMF’s outlook, in fact we are a little less pessimistic than others,” IMF Kristalina Georgieva said at a press conference to explain the findings.

The past few years have been very turbulent for us. We have been shocked by shock and that has created exceptional uncertainty. I actually think our staff, my colleagues, deserve credit for being nimble in how they see changing conditions and being able to quickly adjust their forecasts to give us the clearer picture possible at the time. You will agree. What I’ve seen in decades

