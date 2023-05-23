Federal Reserve Board – The Federal Reserve Board issues a report on the economic well-being of American households in 2022





Accessible keys for video

[Space Bar] play/pause toggle;

[Right/Left Arrows] searches the video forward and backward (5 sec );

[Up/Down Arrows] volume up/down;

[M] mute/unmute;

[F] enable/disable full screen (except IE 11);

THE [Tab] key can be used in combination with the [Enter/Return] button to navigate and activate control buttons, such as on/off subtitles.

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday released its report on the economic well-being of American households in 2022, which examines the financial lives of American adults and their families. Overall, the report shows that the rise in prices had a negative impact on most households and that overall financial well-being declined compared to the previous year, although workers continued to benefit from a strong labor market.

The report draws on the Council’s tenth annual survey of household economics and decision-making, or SHED, which was conducted in October last year. The report examines outcomes related to financial well-being, income, spending, employment, banking and credit, housing, retirement and investments, as well as higher education and student loans. The report, fact sheet, downloadable data, data visualizations and a video summarizing the survey results can be found here.

The report says self-reported financial well-being declined in 2022, in part due to lingering concerns about rising prices. In the fourth quarter of 2022, 73% of adults said they were doing well or living financially comfortably, down 5 percentage points from a year earlier and among the lowest levels seen since 2016.

Consistent with these changes in overall financial well-being, fewer adults reported having money left over after paying expenses. Fifty-four percent of adults said their budget had been affected “a lot” by the price hikes. Parents living with children under 18, black adults, Hispanic adults and people with disabilities were more likely to say their budget had been affected “a lot” by the price hike.

“The SHED results provide useful information about the economic well-being of Americans,” said Federal Reserve Governor Michelle W. Bowman. “It is important that we continue to refine our understanding of the economic challenges facing American households.”

The report also provides details on how people have adjusted their financial behaviors in response to rising prices. Common strategies were to use less of a product or stop using it altogether, switching to a less expensive product; or delay a major purchase. Fifty-one percent of adults said they had reduced their savings in response to rising prices.

Indicators of workers’ opportunities for new positions and salary increases strengthened compared to 2021. The share who received a raise, asked for a raise or voluntarily left a job increased compared to the previous year, while that the share that lost a job has decreased. For example, thirty-three percent of adults said they had received a raise or promotion in the past year, up 3 percentage points from 2021.

Additionally, the share of adults who said they would cover an emergency expense of $400 in cash or its equivalent was 63%. This is down 5 percentage points from the peak reached in 2021. Thirteen percent of adults said they would not be able to afford the expense by any method, which was slightly higher than in the last survey.

The survey included over 11,000 adult respondents.

