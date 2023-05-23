Charlie Martin named FIA Girls on Track UK ambassador





Charlie Martin has become the newest FIA Girls on Track British Ambassador. Girls on Track creates events that inspire girls and women to see and believe that they have a worthy and worthy place in the motorsport industry. The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe is underway. Martin has already made LGBTQ+ history in sports car racing since making the switch midway through his motorsport career.

Motorsport UK is delighted to announce British racing driver and LGBTQ+ activist Charlie Martin as the newest ambassador for the highly successful FIA Girls on Track UK programme.

She has already made LGBTQ+ history in sports car racing with her BMW M240i finishing fourth in her class at the infamous Nordschleife at the 2020 ADAC TOTAL 24 Nrburgring-Rennen and podium finishes at various championships including the Dutch Supercar Challenge, Britcar Endurance Championship and German. recorded. ADAC GT4 series.

Coming out as transgender in 2018 and starting out in European hill climbing midway through his motorsport career, Martin has overcome adversity to become a leading figure and a trusted voice within the LGBTQ+ community. She frequently appears in the media to raise awareness and inclusion of her transgender people.

Stonewall, Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ rights charity, named her its first sports champion, and she also works with Mermaids, Athlete Alley, Racing Pride and is a BMW friend of the brand. She also featured Martin in British Vogues Vogue 25 in 2021 as the inspirational woman who shaped 2021 and beyond.

Martin wants to be the first transgender driver to compete in the world famous 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the biggest races on the planet and the highlight round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championships.

Martin, who most recently competed in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and finished second in the LB Cup class last year with teammate Jason Keats, will continue to race Lamborghini this season and the European Championships starting with Paul Ricard (France). Go to ) 02-04 Jun.

As a Girls on Track UK Ambassador, Martin joins a select group of inspiring women within motorsport. From team leaders to mechanics, from presenters to engineers, our ambassadors cover the breadth of the sport and provide valuable insight, support and knowledge.

FIA Girls on Track UK is proud to be an inclusive environment and welcomes all trans, non-binary, intersex and genderfluid people who want to be a part of our community.

Charlie Martin: “We are very excited to be working with Girls on Track UK. You can inspire future generations of young women to pursue careers in motorsport. More avenues are open to women, but there are still barriers to break down. I am proud to share my knowledge and experience so that I can play a constructive role in this process.”

Hugh Chambers, Motorsport UK CEO: We are delighted to welcome Charlie as our FIA Girls on Track UK Ambassador. Her story of overcoming her obstacles and overcoming her adversity to achieve great success on the track is an inspirational one, and to become a profound voice for the LGBTQ+ community within motorsports, she has decided to join as an ambassador. . Charlie’s knowledge, experience and courage will be a huge asset to the over 7,000 girls currently participating in UK programmes. Charlie thanks her for her dedication and best of luck in the upcoming season.

About Girls on Track UK

The Girls on Track UK program is a joint initiative between the FIA ​​and Motorsport UK. Combining the Susie Wolffs Dare to be Different initiative (founded in 2016) and the FIA’s Girls on Track program (founded in 2019), Girls on Track UK inspires girls and women to see and believe that there is a rightful and worthy place for them Create an event that gives those in the motorsport industry.

In addition to running events to inspire the younger generation of women, Girls on Track is a free to join online community for women of all ages. The ability to meet other members online and at networking events allows members to connect with other women who are passionate about motorsport, seek advice from each other, and showcase their success stories to inspire others.

Photo courtesy of Jamie Price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorsportuk.org/charlie-martin-becomes-girls-on-track-ambassador/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos