Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open; Jason Day, Rickie Fowler among 33 others added to the field | Golf News and Tour Information





In an official movement, but which is not a surprise, Tiger Woods withdrew from the US Open. The USGA released the news on Monday, along with the names of other players who are exempt from the US Open next month at Los Angeles Country Club.

Woods made the cut at the Masters last month but pulled out before the third round resumed due to weather delays. Shortly after, the three-time US Open champion, who played 22 US Opens in total, underwent subtalar fusion surgery on his ankle, and there was no time frame for his return to the sport. competition. His status for the remaining majors has always been considered questionable.

The first goal is to recover and lead a much more enjoyable daily life, Woods manager Mark Steinberg said.

The USGA added 33 additional players to the US Open field, bringing the number of fully exempt players to 84. Twenty-five players ranked in the top 60 of the Official World Golf Rankings, who were not otherwise exempt, were granted exemptions. Jason Day and Rickie Fowler were among the names on this list.

Tyrrell Hatton, ranked No. 18, was the highest ranked player in the world who was not already exempted from the Open. Australian Cameron Davis ranked 49th in the world with his fourth place finish last week at the PGA Championship and is now exempt from the US Open.

Other top 60 members are Abraham Ancer, Wyndham Clark, Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar, Adrian Meronk, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Moore, Alex Noren, Mito Pereira, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters, Seamus Power, Patrick Reed and Adam Svensson.

The next deadline for those ranked in the top 60 who are not otherwise exempt will be June 12.

Eight others have earned byes based on three categories: the top five on the current PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings (Hayden Buckley, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Putnam and Nick Taylor), the top two on the end points list of the DP World Tour 2022 (Thirston Lawrence, Jordan Smith), and the highest ranked player in the current Race to Dubai non-exempt ranking (Min Woo Lee).

There are still several other ways for players to get byes, including through the DP World Tour US Open qualifying series. The winner of the NCAA Division I championship will also receive a bye, as will several winners of PGA Tour events over the next month.

The first of 10 U.S. final qualifiers is played in Dallas on Monday, where LIV golfers Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell and Branden Grace are bidding to qualify, along with a host of PGA Tour players. Ten additional 36-hole qualifiers will take place on June 5.

