Student Visa Rerouting Reduces Net Immigration





New government restrictions on student visa routes reduce net immigration by limiting the ability of international students to bring their family members on all routes except postgraduate study routes and banning people from using student visas as a backdoor route to work in the UK. will be greatly reduced.

ONS estimated that there were over 500,000 net migrants between June 2021 and June 2022. Partly attributable to an increase in temporary factors such as the UK’s plans for Ukraine and Hong Kong, nearly half a million student visas were issued last year, while international student dependents rose 750% since 2019 to 136,000.

The Government has also reaffirmed its commitment to an international education strategy that plays an important role in supporting the economy through the economic contribution students can bring to the UK.

However, this should not come at the expense of the government’s commitment to the public to lower overall immigration and ensure that immigration to the UK is highly skilled and offers the most benefits.

Today’s proposal for student visa pathways allows governments to make a real contribution to reducing net migration to a sustainable level while continuing to deliver on the commitments of the International Education Strategy. The government has made it clear that there are no changes to the conditions for graduate programs.

The new reform will apply to students from January next year. However, the government will work with the higher education sector to explore alternatives so that the brightest and brightest students can continue to bring dependents as they study at world-class universities in the UK.

To prevent abuse of the visa system, international students are prohibited from switching from the student visa route to the employment route until they have completed their studies.

The government will also look at the funding needed to ensure that students can prove they can care for themselves and their dependents in the UK and to crack down on unscrupulous international student agents who may be providing inadequate support.

With the mitigation of temporary factors, net migration is expected to decline significantly over the medium term. As such, changes to student visas strike the right balance between supporting the UK economy, including world-leading educational institutions, and maintaining the government’s commitment to reducing overall net migration.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said:

The UK is a top destination for the brightest students to study at the world’s best universities. However, we have seen an unprecedented increase in the number of student dependents entering the United States with visas.

It is time to strengthen this pathway so that we can deliver on the Government’s promise to the British people to reduce immigration and reduce net immigration. This is a fair thing to do that supports the economy by better protecting public services while ensuring that the students who contribute the most stay here.

The proposals announced today do not undermine the success of the government’s international education strategy, which includes meeting the target of attracting 600,000 international higher education students to study in the UK each year over two years by 2030.

Education Minister Gillian Keegan said:

Attracting the best students from around the world isn’t just good for our universities, it’s essential to our economy and building important global relationships.

However, the number of families students bring to the UK has increased significantly. It is right to take action to reduce this number while maintaining the promise of an international education strategy that continues to enrich the UK’s education sector and make a significant contribution to the broader economy.

After the UK left the EU, the government introduced a points-based immigration system, giving the government full control of its borders. by UK corporations and the NHS.

The government continues to review immigration policy to ensure that it is delivering on its public commitments to net immigration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/changes-to-student-visa-route-will-reduce-net-migration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos