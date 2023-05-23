China bars US chipmaker Micron from participating in vital infrastructure projects | Technology sector





The Chinese government has told major infrastructure operators in the country to stop buying products from US chipmaker Micron Technology.

Its products carry serious network security risks that pose risks to China’s information infrastructure and affect national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement posted on its website.

The move is the latest example of tensions between the US and China over the technology, following the US ban on the use of social video app TikTok on government phones and restrictions imposed by Washington on the export of certain sophisticated computer chips to China.

Critical information infrastructure operators in China should stop buying products from Micron, the Chinese agency said on Sunday. A spokesperson for the US Department of Commerce said the decision actually had no basis. The China and Hong Kong market accounts for about 15% of Micron’s revenue, and the company’s shares fell 3.7% in early trading in New York.

Micron’s announcement came as Joe Biden said on the final day of the G7 summit in Japan that he expected relations with China to improve very soon. The US president said on Sunday that a spat over a silly balloon had destabilized the relationship, referring to the downing of a Chinese spy balloon off the US east coast in February.

China had announced a formal review of Micron under its information security laws on April 4, hours after Japan joined Washington in imposing restrictions on Chinese access to technology to manufacture processor chips for security reasons.

In a statement on Sunday, China’s cyberspace agency said: China firmly promotes high-level opening up to the outside world and, as long as it abides by Chinese laws and regulations, welcomes businesses and various products and services. platform from various countries to enter the Chinese market. .

The decision could affect Micron products in industries ranging from telecommunications to transportation and finance, under China’s broad definition of critical information infrastructure. A Micron executive said the financial cost would be a single-digit percentage of the company’s revenue.

Mark Murphy, Micron’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “We currently estimate a range of impact in the low single-digit percentage of our company’s total revenue at the low end and the high single-digit percentage of the company’s total business in the high end. .

The chipmaker, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, manufactures products including DRAM chips, flash memory and solid-state hard drives through its Crucial, Ballistix Gaming and SpecTek brands.

It generated $5.2 billion ($4.2 billion) in revenue from China, including HK$1.7 billion last year, or about 16% of its total revenue, according to Jefferies.

Beijing is investing billions of dollars to try to speed up chip development and reduce the need for foreign technology. Chinese semiconductor makers can supply the low-end chips used in automobiles and home appliances, but not those that support smartphones, artificial intelligence and other advanced applications.

