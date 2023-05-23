US Debt Default Questions, Answers





Washington CNN—

House Republicans are insisting on cutting spending before agreeing to raise the national debt ceiling past $31 trillion.

Democrats argue that Congress has already spent the money and must be allowed to repay Americas debt holders without an embarrassing and economically disastrous default.

As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy walked out of a White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday night without a deal, he stressed that the two sides are united in their goal of reaching an agreement to increase the nation’s debt ceiling.

Time is running out for a US default, but it’s not entirely clear when the US will officially run out of cash. It’s also unclear what a potential deal will look like to avoid a first-ever default.

You’re going to hear a lot more about this in the coming days as the country rushes towards what previously seemed unthinkable: US lawmakers failing to agree to pay the nations debts. Economists and government officials say it would be a financial calamity of untold proportions.

Some Republicans, flexing their House majority, argue the country must make tough choices regardless of the outcome. The Democrats, meanwhile, do not want to give up some spending they decreed in 2022, when they had the majority.

The size of the debt is mind-boggling, but not allowing the government to fund its spending would send the US economy into a tailspin and ultimately jeopardize Social Security and government controls that so many millions of Americans rely on.

Debt, which is largely owned by the public, pension funds, insurance companies and, to a lesser extent, foreign governments, is considered a safe form of investment and an important pillar of the economy. If America fails to pay its creditors on time, that trust could be eroded forever.

If you haven’t been following the debt drama, here are the answers to a few questions to get you up to speed.

It’s a moving target.

The United States actually exceeded its borrowing authority in January, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen authorized extraordinary measures, essentially moving money around to give lawmakers time to act.

She said those extraordinary measures would run out by June 1, but third-party estimates suggest it could end up taking weeks or even months longer.

The government receives and spends money every day. He also takes money from the public debt he has sold to cover his expenses.

The Treasury Department publishes a daily balance sheet. Last Thursday, he showed an operating cash balance of $57 billion, including billions in deposits ranging from income taxes and health insurance premiums to the foreign military sales program and 205 billions of dollars in cash from debt.

CNN’s Tami Luhby writes that while the United States may limp through mid-June, an expected infusion of estimated tax payments could delay the so-called X date until later in the summer. Treasury officials might not even know until a day or two before the X date occurs.

In April, House Republicans passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling coupled with non-specific spending cut requirements, cancel climate change spending championed by Democrats, and impose new federal work requirements for Medicaid recipients, among others.

The unilateral bill was a failure for Democrats, who ignored it in the Senate. But it proved Republicans could come together and was seen as something of an opening offer in the negotiations.

Those negotiations really started in early May, when McCarthy and Biden met at the White House.

Staff-level talks between the White House and congressional Republicans resumed Sunday night after Biden and McCarthy spoke by phone in the afternoon, according to a White House official. Biden and McCarthy met again on Monday.

No. Just as Democrats are generally opposed to spending cuts, Republicans are generally opposed to raising taxes. Along with the growth in government spending, the reduction in tax rates plays an important role in this story.

Almost all economists and policymakers agree that a lasting default would have catastrophic consequences for the US economy and for the millions of Americans who depend on Social Security, Medicare, paychecks or government assistance.

The stock market could lose much of its value if investors were spooked by instability.

But a default of a day or two might not seem so awful, especially if there was no interruption in government services.

Any default would have consequences. If investors no longer trusted the US government to pay its bills, the cost of government borrowing could rise, particularly if rating agencies downgrade Americas’ pound sterling credit rating. That’s what happened in 2011 as the last major debt ceiling standoff approached, increasing the amount America had to pay to pay off its debts.

Some Republicans have already suggested that a short-term default wouldn’t be catastrophic.

It’s not entirely clear whether Social Security payments would be immediately delayed.

The Treasury Department would have to make tough choices about which bills to pay. He hasn’t set out a specific plan for what happens after a default.

The consequences would chain together and worsen as the default continued.

No. And this is a very important point. Any agreement announced by the negotiators must pass the House and the Senate. This takes time, so a deal needs to be done before June 1 to avoid an X date of June 1. McCarthy had argued that last weekend was the real, working deadline.

There is also a very real question of whether House Republicans will unite around the deal McCarthy struck.

His position as president is precarious and if he accepts a bill that Democrats find acceptable, he could face a revolt among conservative Republicans. Anything that goes through the House will have to get the support of most Republicans there.

The debt limit exists because of laws that date back to the 1930s. There is a compelling argument that subsequent legislation, the Budget Act of 1974, gave Congress specific power over the federal budget and made the debt limit redundant debt, essentially negating it.

But this is an untested legal theory. For now, Republicans will have two opportunities to pass cuts, with the debt ceiling and in the normal order of passing a budget and spending bills.

Democratic senators, former President Bill Clinton and some notable legal experts have argued that Biden has the power to raise the debt ceiling himself if he chooses.

That more-discussed end around the standoff is for Biden to simply invoke the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, and direct the Treasury Department to continue funding spending that Congress has already authorized.

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment reads: The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for the payment of pensions and bounties for services rendered in suppressing the insurrection or rebellion, should not be questioned.

While Biden didn’t reject the idea of ​​invoking the 14th Amendment, he said that since that avenue has also not been tested in court, there is no time to do so for this. dead end. Learn more about the 14th Amendment and debt.

Not yet, apparently.

Market experts believe that a default will break the financial system. But the immediate reaction could be muted if investors cannot identify a safer option for Treasuries.

This story has been updated with additional information.

