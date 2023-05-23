Home secretary blocks international students from bringing family to UK





The UK will ban most international students from bringing their families from next January as part of a broader plan to reduce net immigration.

The measures that apply to all international students except for those pursuing postgraduate studies, such as doctoral studies, come as the government prepares for a sharp increase in the number of migrants.

The Center for Policy Studies think tank, the latest official data to be released on Thursday, suggests that the number will rise from 500,000 to more than 700,000 per year by June 2022.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman issued a statement Tuesday announcing the ban, along with several related measures, saying the package would stand firm on the issue of net immigration and protect the economic benefits that students can bring to the UK. He argued that he struck the right balance between

These measures include cracking down on unscrupulous educational institutions, reviewing retention requirements for students and their dependents, and removing the ability to switch from student pathway to work pathway prior to completion of studies.

Braverman said the number of visas granted to dependents of international students increased eight-fold, from 16,000 to 136,000.

She added that those affected by the package would be primarily dependents of students, who make a more limited contribution to the economy than students.

The move, coordinated by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Education and Finance, comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced scathing criticism from within his party over the government’s handling of immigration.

Earlier this month, in a 4,000-word speech, Braverman reiterated what many inside Westminster saw as a jab at the Prime Minister and the need to prevent illegal migrants from crossing the Channel and reduce legal migration.

Recent opinion polls show Labor leading the Conservatives by double digits. Some Conservative MPs believe that addressing immigration in particular will be crucial to ensuring the party’s fifth general election victory.

While successive Conservative administrations have tried to reduce immigration overall, ministers have tried to increase the number of international students in recent years. Last year they met their goal of reaching 600,000 in the UK almost a decade early.

At the same time, universities are diversifying their recruitment outside of China, targeting markets such as India and Nigeria where prospective students are likely to be older and have families.

Sector leaders on Tuesday sounded the alarm over the dependent ban and urged the government to work with them to implement the proposal in a sustainable way.

In many cases, MillionPlus, an organization representing young universities with increased international recruitment, said the benefits of attending these students and families outweighed the costs. It cited a study by London Economics that found that family members would have to increase 48-fold to deplete Britain’s resources.

Chief Executive Rachel Hewitt said she hoped the announcement would not become a wedge against restrictions on international students in the UK.

Sector body Universities UK International said governments should work with higher education leaders to support groups that will be disproportionately affected, such as women and people from certain countries.

Ultimately, our common goal is to ensure that international students who choose the UK can feel confident that they are welcome in the UK, said Director Jamie Arrowsmith. International students make an invaluable contribution to our university and the UK economy.

According to a study by Universities UK published last week, international students generate $41.9 billion to the UK economy each year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9271fcba-f1a5-47ec-b48a-a49a2d3f94d2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos