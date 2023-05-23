After Us Review – IGN





The pitch of After Us sounds like a perfect blend of post-apocalyptic, Terra Nil-esque restoration and classic story-driven 3D platforming in the vein of Psychonauts. In reality, this lumbering beast is often a bit too directionless for its own good, relying heavily on unwieldy platforming and mind-numbing combat to smooth the time between teary-but-brief reunions with the various forest spirits. which you will need to restore before you reach the credits. In theory, that kind of light, wordless storytelling is forgivable for a game like this assuming its rig is tight enough to carry it. But in this case, it’s aggressively inconsistent.

The premise of After Us is pretty simple: you play as an extra-powerful forest spirit named Gaia, or the Spirit of Life if you want to fancy it. But she doesn’t always handle that well, and sometimes her standard platforming moves can jump between feeling slippery, which was the case every time I accidentally shot her overhead dash too quickly and feeling like a rock sinking to the bottom of a river when the drag button seemed like it should have worked, but it didn’t, for some reason. This problem caused me to endure hundreds of unnecessary deaths.

What’s most interesting about playing as Gaia is her ability to use her heart of the forest ability to bring Earth back to life, one plant or animal at a time. She can throw it like a boomerang with a quick squeeze of the left trigger, which gives a satisfying little jolt of force feedback, but all that really gets used is lackluster combat and infrequent moments where you’ll have to reach for a switch. from a distance. The latter can be particularly frustrating as Gaia automatically aims at distant objects at roughly the same altitude as her, meaning you’ll have to do a lot of extra jumping where jumping normally wouldn’t seem necessary.

I found myself running between each of its eight visually and mechanically distinct areas.

Alternatively, by holding down the left trigger and releasing it, Gaia unleashes the Heart of the Forest in a radius around her, creating a cool effect where she covers nearby surfaces with grass and flowers. Most of the time, it’s just a visual facade with no lasting power, which fades into the Earth seconds later. Until you find one of the eight forest spirits and use that same power to permanently bring it back to the Ark, a central area you can visit that serves as a petting zoo containing all the animals ghosts you’ve collected on your travels. Yes, you can pet a ghost dog, but I would have preferred a live dog.

Either way, that’s about all you need to know about Gaia or the paper-thin story that After Us tells. Each forest spirit is connected by an open world filled with corridors that allow travel between each area, and I found myself running between each of its eight visually and mechanically distinct areas, using the handy fast travel system for everything. take at a whim.

At the same time, there’s no real sense of direction as you can do anything in any order you want. As a result, I came across a point near the end of the 12-hour story where I no longer felt like it was guiding me to its conclusion at all. I spent a lot more time than I would have liked trying to figure out which path would take me to the final level. The final level is subjective here, as there is no ascending difficulty to speak of between these open areas, and mechanics are often replaced rather than built. And, without spoiling anything, the campaign’s conclusion is exactly as disappointing as you’d expect from a game that doesn’t have dialogue and doesn’t stick to a linear story either.

I probably would have had a better time if there hadn’t been a fight at all.

The main villains you’ll be dealing with are the Devourers, who are essentially just the malevolent ghosts of the humans who destroyed the Earth through rampant consumerism. They’re not much fun to fight, as the only thing you can use against them is your boomerang orb, which doesn’t do much damage and requires you to run back and forth while you fire and recall it again and even. There aren’t many varieties of enemies either, and if they grab you, you can just press the X button until you easily snap away from them. Battles mostly boil down to circling back and forth, and it always felt like After Us was just trying to flesh out its swampy story with pointless combat encounters. I probably would have had a better time if there hadn’t been a fight at all.

At least the graphics are great. The visual design is the real star of the show in After Us, and there’s a shocking amount of mechanical and visual diversity across its campaign. Many of his ideas are bold; for example, there’s a level where I had to dodge ghostly saw blades while racing through a run-down national park. There’s another level that had me teleport between TV screens and run between power pylons with a Ratchet & Clank-like rail-crushing mini-game. It’s all gorgeous when played on a 4K TV in 2K Performance mode on a PlayStation 5, and I have to applaud it for its generally consistent performance, minus a few stutters and hiccups here and there.

After Us Screenshots

But these visual and narrative ideas only sometimes come together naturally in action, and since the level design is so inconsistent in terms of moment-to-moment platforming, running through many of these sections with such fuzzy controls felt often to do a lot of guesswork. . Too many times to count, crossing a section felt like dying a lot until I tried a jump that seemed unlikely and ended up being the thing I had to do all the time. It’s not always as fun or satisfying, but it’s hard to call it particularly difficult because autosaves are so prevalent that I sometimes died and respawned, miraculously, at the save point right past where I was. dead.

Whether I was having fun or not, I was treated to a great synth-driven musical score the entire time that channels the instantly recognizable Blade Runner sound. Again, it’s almost entirely synthetic, but its wide, jagged pads and arpeggios are deeply engrossing, feeling right at home in the often dark and gloomy post-apocalyptic world of After Us. misses is a guy wailing about C-beams and attack ships on Orion’s shoulder. At least there is a scene with tears and rain.

Gabriel’s Favorite Platforms

A list of Gabriels top 10 favorite platformers.

