The IMF has predicted that high inflation may force rates to rise again and remain high, said Joel Hills, business and economics editor at ITV News.

The prime minister has complained in the past that the International Monetary Fund tends to underestimate the British economy.

This morning, the IMF acknowledged that our outlook looks brighter than it predicted last month. The UK growth forecast for this year was revised up by 0.7%.

If the IMF is right, the UK economy will grow by 0.4% in 2023. This is stronger growth than Germany is expected to manage, but still weaker than the IMF’s projections for Italy, France, Japan, Canada or the US.

Elastic demand and falling energy prices have forced the IMF to reconsider. Confidence has increased as post-Brexit uncertainty has somewhat diminished. This is a fairly clear reference to the Windsor Framework agreed between the UK and EU in February.

While encouraging, the bigger picture for the UK remains that of an economy that is expected to progress this year and next at a very low pace.

In the IMF’s view, reviving growth in the long term will depend on its success in tackling increased post-pandemic labor activity and removing barriers to business investment. This is a problem the Prime Minister was trying to address in the latest budget.

The prospect of the UK avoiding a recession is, of course, something to be celebrated. The IMF’s view of the stubbornness of inflation is not very welcome.

The UK is already experiencing its steepest rate hike cycle since the 1980s. The Bank of England has raised bank rates by nearly 4.5% in 18 months.

The IMF notes that the full force of these hikes won’t be felt until the second half of the year, but it sees signs that inflation is gaining sustenance domestically in the UK and believes borrowing costs will have to rise further to contain it.

The IMF’s Article 4 mandate concluded that inflation was holding on longer than expected and would fall to 5% by the end of the year. The IMF thinks it will take until 2025 for headline rates to fall below 2% (the Bank of England’s target).

The IMF said monetary policy should remain tight to keep inflation expectations well anchored.

Some additional monetary tightening may be needed and interest rates may need to stay higher for longer to bring inflation down more reliably.”

Commenting on the IMF’s report, Mr Hunt said:

It praises our childcare reforms, the Windsor Framework and business investment incentives. If we stick to this plan, the IMF has confirmed that our long-term growth prospects are stronger than those of Germany, France and Italy… but the work is not done yet.

The UK currently has the highest inflation rate among the G7 countries. Regulation of utility prices in the UK helps explain why consumer prices react more slowly to changes in wholesale (market) gas prices.

We should note that the IMF has a warm word for the many things governments are doing to tackle inflation, stabilize debt and spur growth.

The view is that financial credibility has been successfully rebuilt under Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt.[ed] Following the mini-budget stress episode in September – which is an interesting way to explain the bond market explosion last fall that toppled the Liz Trusss government.

The IMF now thinks the government is on track to comply with fiscal rules (to stabilize the national debt and keep the deficit below 3% of national income by 2028).

Many Conservative MPs continue to agitate for tax cuts, but the IMF doesn’t seem to think there will be room for fiscal easing in the next year or two. Indeed, if the Prime Minister is to receive an unexpected windfall, the IMF’s message is to borrow less and not spend.

The IMF seems to think that any pre-election is best avoided as it carries the risk of adding to economic inflation.

The IMF says tough decisions in the medium term lie in spending – more money for the NHS, more money to settle strikes in the public sector and more money for stressed ministries.

And I politely suggest ways to make the tax system smarter (triple unlocks for stamp duty and pensions).

What is encouraging here is that the IMF seems to believe that the perfect disinflation, i.e. the rampant inflation we have experienced, can be tamed without triggering a recession and that the government will succeed in its goal of stabilizing growing debt.

And the IMF’s prediction that Britain’s annual growth rate will hit 1.5% isn’t heroic, but it’s not shabby at all. Certainly higher than the Bank of England currently estimates.

Secretary Hunt bemoaned what he saw as the narrative of the decadentism that had recently developed against Britain.

There is no sign of decline in the IMF’s latest assessment of the UK economy. In practice, the central forecast looks rather promising. That said, it’s worth noting that all risks seem to point to what economists call the downside.

In other words, if it turns out to be wrong, it’s because we’re too optimistic.

