Preview: USA continue FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign against Fiji





May 20United States 1, Ecuador 0Slovakia 4, Fiji 0

FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP 2023 ROSTER BY POST (CLUB; HOMETOWN; U-20 CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alex Borto (Fulham/ENG; South Plainfield, NJ; 2/0), 12-Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas; 4/0), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ ENG; Addison, Ill.; 6/0)

DEFENDERS (7): 17-Justin Che (Hoffenheim/GER; Dallas, TX; 7/0), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, PA; 11/1), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita , California; 11/0), 13-Jonathan Gmez (Real Sociedad/ESP; Keller, Texas; 7/1), 2-Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC; Apopka, Florida; 8/0), 3- Caleb Wiley ( Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Georgia; 6/0), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ky.; 3/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, NJ; 11/0), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.; 17/4), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, NY; 2/17), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.; 12/1), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.; 6/3), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska; 5/0), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, TX; 4/1)

FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.; 7/2), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.; 6/2), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, PA; 16/7), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colorado; 4/0)

STOPPAGE STUNNER TO START: The USA kicked off their World Cup campaign with a strong performance against Ecuador, capped by a dramatic late goal from Jonathan Gmez for a 1-0 victory and three points. While the U-20s were forward for most of the game, Ecuador threatened on the counter and from set pieces. Obed Vargas cleared one of La Tris’ most promising chances in the 32nd minute. The United States dominated for long stretches after half-time, and midfielder Diego Luna came close to scoring the opener in the 57th minute, pounced on an Ecuadorian blunder but barely touched it wide. As the United States knocked on the door throughout the second half, the breakthrough came in the second minute of stoppage time. Midfielder Owen Wolff found Gmez at the top of the box, where he fired a shot into the top right corner to clinch the win.

ROUGH OPENING FIRST FOR JUNIOR BULA BOYS: Making their second appearance at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Fiji struggled to come out, losing 4-0 to Slovakia in their first leg match. ‘opening. Sokolci took a 2-0 lead in the opening 25 minutes on goals from Adam Gazi and Mate Szolgai and Junior Bula Boys were able to weather the storm until the 70th when Artur Gajdos and Timotej Jambor doubled the forward in nine minutes. Slovakia outscored Fiji 34-1 on the day, including 13-0 for the island nation.

USA TRAINING NOTES Players born on or after January 1, 2003 are eligible for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Head Coach Mikey Varas has selected 10 players born in 2003, eight born in 2004 and three born in 2005. The three players born in 2005 – defender Joshua Wynder as well as midfielders Niko Tsakiris and Obed Vargas – are also eligible for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. The list includes players from 18 clubs, including 11 from Major League Soccer, led by three players from the Philadelphia Union and two from the San Jose Earthquakes. Six players are based abroad: two in England and Germany and one player in Croatia and Spain. A total of 13 states are represented on the roster, with four players hailing from California and Texas. A native of Anchorage, Vargas is a rare selection in Alaska’s World Cup roster. Six players have been called up to the full USMNT, including four who have already made their senior debut. Striker Cade Cowell (three caps) and defender Jonathan Gmez (two caps) are leading the charge, while goalkeeper Gaga Slonina made his debut last January against Serbia. Most recently, defender Caleb Wiley picked up his first cap as a substitute in April’s Allstate Continental Clsico against Mexico. Defenders Justin Che and Wynder have been called up to the USMNT camp and are still seeking their full international debuts. The United States qualified for the 2023 U-20 World Cup by winning their third straight confederation crown at last summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras. Forward Quinn Sullivan was named in the tournament’s best XI after scoring six goals in Honduras. Sullivan and goalkeeper Antonio Carrera, defenders Brandan Craig, Marcus Ferkranus and Michael Halliday, midfielders Daniel Edelman, Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn, Rokas Pukstas and Tsakiris and striker Cowell all return from this Cup qualifying squad of the world. Every player on the roster has been capped at U-20 level, led by Luna and McGlynns 17 appearances. Sullivan is the team’s top scorer with seven international goals, including six in World Cup qualifying. Four players have participated in eight of the 10 training camps held since the cycle began in November 2021: Ferkranus, Luna, McGlynn and Sullivan. United States vs. FIJI Tuesday marks the first encounter between USA and Fiji at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Defender Josh Wynder was shown a yellow card against Ecuador. If he receives a second booking against Fiji, he will be suspended for the group stage final against Slovakia. This year marks Fiji’s second appearance at the FIFA U-20 World Cup following their debut in New Zealand 2015. After failing to qualify for the first 19 editions of the competition, Junior Bula Boys took part two of the last four. In 2015, Fiji finished fourth in their group behind Germany, Uzbekistan and Honduras. While the island nation tied with Uzbekistan and Honduras on three points, they finished narrowly last based on goal differential. The United States are 2-0-0 against opponents in Oceania with a plus-10 goal differential, overtaking New Zealand 4-0 in 2015 and 6-0 in 2017. Sixteen players on the roster of 21 Fiji players are based in Fiji, including five from Ba FC, the country’s most successful club. Five are based overseas in Australia, New Zealand (two each) and England. England manager Bobby Mimms spent 20 years playing professionally as a goalkeeper in his home country, including a Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers in 1995. He also worked as a goalkeeper coach for the senior national teams of Bangladesh and Fiji. FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP FIJI 2023 ROSTER BY POSITION

Goalkeepers (3): 1-Aydin Mustahib (Auckland United / NZL), 20-Isikeli Sevenaia (Drugs), 13-Joji Vuakaca (Labasa)

DEFENDERS (7): 17-Mohammed Fataul (Ba), 16-Geary Gubu (Tailevu Naitasiri), 7-Arshad Khan (Macarthur Rams/AUS), 8-Josh Laqeretabua (Charlton Athletic/ANG), 18-Samuela Navoce (Ba ), 2-Peter Ravai (Rewa), 5-Sakiusa Saqiri (Tavua)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 4-Abdullah Aiyas (Bonnyrigg White Eagles/AUS), 10-Nabil Begg (Ba), 6-Thoams Dunn (Navua), 12-Clarence Hussain (Labasa), 3-Eneriko Matau (Nadi) . (4): Fazil Ali (Ba), 19-Junior Dekedeke (Lautoka), 14-Apisal Rabuka (Coastal Spirit / NZL), Sterling Vasconcellos (Laukoka)

HOW THEY GOT HERE Fiji secured Oceania’s runners-up spot at the World Cup with a second-place finish at the 2022 OFC U-19 Championship. In the group stage, Fiji beat Tonga 3-0, match drew 0-0 with Tahiti and earned a 3-0 victory over Papua New Guinea due to a forfeit. In the knockout stage, Fiji beat Samoa 4-1 in the quarter-finals and beat New Caledonia 1-0 in the semi-finals to clinch their ticket to the World Cup with a goal at the 75th minute from midfielder Nabil Begg. Junior Bula Boys lost 3-0 to New Zealand in the league game. HISTORY OF THE U-20 WORLD CUP

The United States have qualified for 17 of the 23 U-20 World Cups all-time, tied for second all-time with Argentina. The biennial tournament was first staged in 1977 and Tunisia hosted the inaugural event, originally held as the FIFA World Youth Championship before becoming the FIFA U-20 World Cup. FIFA in 2007. The first qualification for the United States was at the 1981 tournament, which was held in Australia.

The United States exited the group stage 11 times during the competition, with the highest point coming in 1989. Led by future legendary USMNT goalkeeper Kasey Keller, the United States finished fourth in Saudi Arabia this year. Keller won the Silver Ball at the tournament, while fellow future senior squad players Mike Burns, Neil Covone and Chris Henderson also played key roles. While the U-20s exited the group with just one win, the United States beat Iraq in the quarter-finals before losing in extra time to Nigeria in the semi-finals.

