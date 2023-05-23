IMF no longer predicts UK recession this year





London CNN —

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a significant revision of its gloomy forecasts on Tuesday, saying the UK won’t be the worst rich economy this year.

The Washington-based agency now expects the UK economy to grow 0.4 per cent in 2023, revising its April forecast up by a staggering 0.7 percentage points.

The IMF added that the outlook reflected higher-than-expected demand elasticity, driven by strong wage growth, improved confidence and lower energy prices.

Previously, the IMF had seen UK GDP contract by 0.3% this year, but now its April forecast predicts the UK will grow ahead of Germany, which is expected to decline by 0.1%. The UK will still lag behind Russia, France and Italy, which are expected to grow 0.7%.

However, the IMF has warned that there are significant risks to the UK’s economic prospects.

The main risk in the short- and medium-term is that price and wage settings could last longer than expected, leading to higher inflation over longer periods of time, and policies needed to combat inflation, such as interest rates, would create potential headwinds to growth, he said. . hiking.

The IMF expects inflation to return to the Bank of England’s 2% target only by mid-2025, six months later than the April forecast. The risks to this trajectory are skewed toward rates of inflation that may need to stay high for longer to more reliably lower inflation, he added.

Data due to close on Wednesday is expected to show a sharp slowdown in UK inflation in April, largely driven by falling energy prices.

But the IMF warned against premature celebration, saying inflation could stagnate at a high rate if wage and price pressures persist.

The Bank of England raised borrowing costs for the 12th time in a row earlier this month, raising the benchmark interest rate for commercial banks to 4.5%, the highest level since 2008. It said further rate hikes may be needed to tame wages, prices.

The UK’s annual inflation rate eased to 10.1% in March from 10.4% in February, but was still well above the US and EU. Official data shows average wages increased 6.6% year over year in the three months to February 2023, although they are still lagging behind inflation.

The IMF’s improved outlook for the UK economy follows a similar positive revision from the Bank of England (BoE) earlier this month. The central bank currently expects the economy to grow by 0.25% this year, compared to the 0.5% contraction forecast in February.

The IMF expects UK GDP growth to accelerate to 1% in 2024, in line with previous forecasts.

Correction: The location of the IMF Headquarters was incorrect in an earlier version of this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/23/economy/uk-economy-imf/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos