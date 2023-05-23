New Bipartisan Immigration Legislation Proposed in US House – Oregon Capital Chronicle





WASHINGTON A bipartisan group of six U.S. House lawmakers on Tuesday outlined details of a bill that would create a legal pathway to citizenship for undocumented people through work requirements, and also fund border security measures.

The two Latinas who spearheaded the bill, Representatives Veronica Escobar, Democrat of Texas, and Mara Elvira Salazar, Republican of Florida, said their Dignity Act aims to target more than 10 million undocumented people in the country and to facilitate access to legal employment. workers in sectors like agriculture that are experiencing labor shortages.

Salazar said she plans to speak to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, about the bill and introduce it to her GOP colleagues.

Other Republicans present at the press conference were Representatives Mike Lawler of New York and Jenniffer Gonzlez Coln of Puerto Rico, which does not have a vote in Congress due to the island’s colonial status. The text of the bill is not yet available, but Salazar previously presented his own version of the bill to the last Congress.

Other presser lawmakers included Democratic Representatives Kathy Manning of North Carolina and Hillary Scholten of Michigan.

Our intention is to bring dignity to many sectors of this country that are under duress, Salazar said.

Escobar said the only way for the United States to address immigration challenges is to do so in a bipartisan way.

Waiting for each other’s idea of ​​what is perfect is exactly what got us into the situation we face today, she said.

Multiple immigration issues

Escobar said the bill addresses three immigration issues. It would attack the plight of the millions of undocumented people already working and living in the United States; reform the border process to bring a humanitarian approach to the processing of migrants; and creating processing centers in other countries to help migrants understand the high hill that must be climbed for genuine asylum claims.

This bill represents a breakthrough, a real breakthrough and a real compromise, and again, if we keep waiting for perfection, we will keep waiting decades into the future, Escobar said. The challenges will increase and we will have abdicated our responsibility and will not play our role as serious legislators.

The Biden administration is currently working with Colombia and Guatemala to open processing centers in those countries to facilitate migration across the US-Mexico border.

According to the bill, asylum applications would be processed within 60 days.

If an undocumented person had worked in the country for more than five years without a criminal record, they could apply to participate in a dignity program created under the legislation. They would be protected from deportation, but would also be excluded from federal assistance and required to pay for their own health insurance.

The bill would also require an undocumented person to pay $700 a year for seven years, in addition to the 1.5% that would be imposed on their salary, known as the dignity levy.

Salazar said that wasn’t a lot of money to pay in exchange for living in the shadows.

She said that’s about $5,000 per undocumented person, and representing about 10 million undocumented people, that would equate to about $45 billion.

Salazar said the $45 billion would go towards border security, such as hiring civil servants, upgrading technology, asylum workers and humanitarian services. She said this would ensure that any money collected from taxes would not be used for border security.

Funding for the Dignity Program would also go toward a program aimed at addressing anti-immigrant sentiment. Salazar said it would allow any American who feels he or she has lost employment opportunities to an undocumented person to be retrained or re-educated.

No one can say undocumented people are stealing anything from you, Salazar said of that specific provision.

After those seven years, if an undocumented person wants to become a US citizen, they could apply for another program known as the redemption track, where they would have to pay an additional $5,000 over five years, or $1,000 per year, under the proposal.

An undocumented person would be required to learn English and pass a civics exam, then come back down the line to become a citizen, Salazar said.

But in the meantime, you live a dignified life, she said.

border security

There are several caveats in the bill that are meant to assuage GOP objections, such as a requirement for anyone to become a U.S. citizen, the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency, to release a report concluding that the border has been secured for one year. Salazar said those parameters would be at the discretion of the GAO.

Salazar also pointed out that the bill provides stiffer penalties for unauthorized immigration than the bill passed by House Republicans earlier this month, though she did not go into specifics. .

House Republicans passed a border security bill that reinstated Trump-era immigration policies, such as continuing to build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and the detention of families.

It would also cut funding for nonprofits that help migrants, bolster the staffing of Border Patrol agents, and restrict the use of parole programs that the Biden administration has used to allow nationals of Haiti, from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to work temporarily in the United States.

The symbolic measure was a rebuke from the Biden administration ending a pandemic-era tool known as Title 42 that allowed the United States to stop people from seeking asylum and deporting migrants due to a public health emergency such as the coronavirus. He has no future in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

As for the Dignity Act, whether it is passed on its own or attached as a rider to another piece of legislation, Salazar said, is up to God.

