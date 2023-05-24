An ‘El Niño’ event will strike in a matter of days as the UK prepares for a heat wave.





Britons are bracing for a heat wave as meteorologists warn that an El Niño could hit Britain in just a few days.

British Weather Services expert Jim Dale believes the phenomenon could contribute to the heat wave in the coming weeks.

El Niño occurs every two years and is likely to reappear in 2023.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it has generally seen warming sea surface temperatures, concentrated in the Middle East and equatorial Pacific.

Hot weather will continue throughout early summer

The World Meteorological Organization claims a 60% chance of a transition occurring between this month and July.

The low pressure forces the air to come in from the south where temperatures come in at 19C and 20C and it rises to 25C to 26C,” Dale told the Daily Express.

And it looks like it’s going to happen. We may start to see something more continental. That’s all we’re looking for.

Although we are not the main beneficiaries of El Niño, it remains to be seen if it will become full-blown.

Temperatures will remain elevated for the next few weeks, including early June.

However, when El Niño develops, severe weather is fully predictable and can have a knock-on effect.

He added: The next staging post is 25C and I believe it will arrive in the next 10 days. 30C is next, and we can see that in early June.

Dales’ comments come after Britain witnessed its hottest day to date.

Cardiffs Bute Park recorded mercury at 23.4C yesterday, slightly above the 23.3C set by Porthmadog on Sunday.

Britons can expect temperatures to soar in the coming weeks Steve Parsons

However, Met Offices predicted on Wednesday: [on Wednesday]. Dry the rest in warm sunlight.

Looking ahead to the second half of the week, the UK Met Office added:

Cloudy in the northwest with occasional rain.

It’s chilly with a bit of fog overnight, but clears up during the day.

