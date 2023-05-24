stocks, news, US debt ceiling





Climate protesters attempt to storm the stage of the oil giants’ annual shareholders’ meeting

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan and the company’s board were shielded by security personnel on Tuesday as climate protesters tried unsuccessfully to storm the stage during the annual meeting shareholders of the British oil giant.

The acrimonious meeting, held at the ExCeL exhibition center in London, was repeatedly interrupted by protesters before being ejected by security personnel.

Sam Meredith

There are signs the service sector recovery is fading, economist says

Chris Williamson, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, discusses the Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers Index for May.

Expect bank valuations to improve, says EBA president

Jose Manuel Campa, President of the European Banking Authority, discusses the banking turbulence and the prospects for consolidation in the sector.

UK will avoid falling into recession and have ‘moderate’ but positive growth, says IMF

The IMF estimates the UK will avoid recession in 2023, but says the country’s positive growth will be “moderate”.

The latest release suggests UK GDP will grow by 0.4% this year, up 0.7 percentage points from the financial agency’s April estimate of a 0.3% slowdown .

“Stubbornly high” inflation has held back growth, the IMF said, along with the impacts of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine and the lingering supply scarred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hannah Ward-Glenton

It’s very naive to assume the Fed will cut interest rates this year, strategist says

Bob Parker, senior adviser at the International Capital Markets Association, says this is despite the fact that the chances of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates further are “now very limited”.

Eurozone PMI down slightly in May

Eurozone business output maintained solid growth in May for a fifth straight month, albeit at a slower pace, according to the Composite Purchasing Managers Index from S&P Global and the Hamburg Commercial Bank. .

The survey showed a drop to 53.3 in May from 54.1 in April. A number below 50 indicates a contraction.

It highlighted a “near stall in new business entry” and a growing divergence between the service sector, which is growing strongly, and manufacturing, where manufacturing output is declining.

PMI figures also released on Tuesday showed a similar disparity in Germany, where overall business output rose month-on-month but manufacturing slowed. In France, there was a “softening of demand conditions” which also affected services.

Jenny Reid

Julius Baer down 8% after missing expectations

Swiss private bank Julius Baer fell 8.15% in early trading after its quarterly results beat expectations.

Assets under management edged up 1% to 429 billion Swiss francs ($476 billion) due to a slight increase in net cash inflows, but were hit by currency translations as the franc weakened. strengthened against the dollar.

The bank said in a statement that the first quarter had been a “challenging environment for wealth managers” but that “its capital position and the liquidity of its balance sheet were further strengthened from the already strong levels reported at the end of of 2022”.

Julius Baer share price.

European stocks open lower

European stocks were down on Tuesday morning, with the Stoxx 600 index dropping 0.34% after a directionless Monday.

The German DAX fell further from the all-time high set on Friday, down 0.13% from the previous session. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.4%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.18%.

Travel saw the largest decline by sector, down 0.7%.

Stoxx 600 index.

Mon 22 May 202320:31 EDT

Ganesha Rao

Mon May 22, 2023 6:10 PM EDT

McCarthy and Biden meet as debt ceiling looms in markets

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters about when they were due to meet about the debt ceiling.

Biden said he hoped for progress and stressed the need to ensure tax loopholes are closed so the wealthy pay a fair share of taxes. McCarthy said he was eager to find common ground, having said earlier in the day that decisions had to be made at the meeting.

Investors are watching for updates on the progress of debt ceiling negotiations amid concerns about what a default could mean for the economy.

Alex Harring

Mon May 22, 2023 6:03 PM EDT

Latest Yellen predictions: ‘very likely’ Treasury won’t be able to cover debts in early June

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has just released a new letter to congressional leaders with updated guidance on the earliest date the United States could be at serious risk of default.

The date remains June 1 in the new letter, the same date since early May. But the new message contains two key differences from a very similar letter written by Yellen on May 15.

“With an additional week of information now available, I am writing to note that we believe it is highly probable that the Treasury will no longer be able to meet all government obligations unless Congress has acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1,” Yellen writes.

The term “very likely” is new. Last week, Yellen wrote that it was just “likely”.

Yellen also deleted an entire sentence from last week’s letter that said the emergency measures the Treasury is now taking could help push back the June deadline.

“The actual date by which the Treasury exhausts the extraordinary measures could be days or weeks later than these estimates,” reads Yellen’s May 15 letter to congressional leaders.

The new letter comes as President Joe Biden is set to meet face-to-face with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an increasingly urgent effort to reach a bipartisan compromise deal.

Christina Wilkie

Mon 22 May 202320:31 EDT

Tan Weizhen

European markets: here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher on Tuesday.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 12 points higher at 7,785, Germany’s DAX 15 points higher at 16,241, France’s CAC 8 points higher at 7,482 and Italy’s FTSE MIB 34 points higher at 7,482. 27,376, according to IG data.

There is no publication of major results. Data releases include preliminary PMI figures for the eurozone in May. The data measures manufacturing and services activity in the bloc.

Holly Ellyatt

