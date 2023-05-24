



Suella Braverman has instituted strict containment measures against international students coming to study in the UK amid growing pressure on the Home Secretary for behavior in her office.

Under a proposal presented in parliament on Tuesday, international students will no longer be able to bring their families, except in certain circumstances, when the government seeks to reduce immigration numbers.

Only doctoral students or overseas students in courses designated as research programs, such as research-led master’s programs, can bring dependents under new rules aimed at curbing net migration.

In response to the proposal, the instructors’ union said it was very embarrassing and anti-immigrant, and that the university would disproportionately affect women and people in certain countries.

Nigeria had the highest number of dependents of student visa holders at 60,923 in 2022. Indian nationals have the second largest number of dependents, increasing from 3,135 in 2019 to 38,990 in 2022, followed by students from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

It comes as Braverman, which is working to reduce immigration to the tens of thousands, braces for figures released Thursday that will show net immigration to the UK at more than 700,000.

Labor said it would not oppose the measure because proper enforcement was too late.

The policy was issued in a written ministerial statement, answering pressing questions as to whether the government had directed officials to organize a civilian speed recognition process by Braverman in violation of ministerial regulations. Downing Street rejected the suggestion that Rishi Sunak was hesitant about whether to launch a formal investigation into Braverman’s actions.

Under this proposal, the government will remove the ability for international students to switch from student pathway to work pathway before completing their studies.

As well as removing this right, there will be a review of retention requirements for students and their dependents, and a crackdown on unscrupulous education providers who use inappropriate applications to sell immigration, not education.

Braverman wrote: Immigration statistics also highlighted an unexpected increase in the number of dependents coming to the UK with international students. By the end of December 2022, approximately 136,000 visas had been issued to dependents of sponsored students, an increase of more than eightfold from 16,000 in 2019.

The changes will take effect from January 2024, allowing future international students to plan ahead.

According to official statistics to be released this week, net migration is expected to have increased from 504,000 in the 12 months to June 2022 to more than 700,000 by December.

Jo Grady, secretary general of the University and College Union, said the proposal was retaliatory and deeply disgraceful.

Those who choose to study in the UK, regardless of origin, have the right to live with people they love and bring great value to our society. Rather, they are despised.

She said there was already deep concern across the industry about how damaging the series of measures could be to the pipeline of international talent coming to the UK.

Jamie Arrowsmith, head of Universities UK International, said the change to rules on dependents was likely to disproportionately affect women and students in certain countries.

“We urge the government to work with the sector to limit and monitor the impact on certain student groups and universities that are already under severe financial strain,” he said. The published review process should take these issues into account.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Oxford University Migration Observatory, said: The main influence undoubtedly lies with the students themselves. Some may choose to stay away from their families while studying, while others may decide not to come to the UK. As a result, the UK will become somewhat less attractive for Masters students.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: The prime minister has reiterated his promise to reduce numbers, and statistics show that the number of dependents coming to the UK with international students has increased recently.

