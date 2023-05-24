Netflix Password Crackdown Hits US, Unauthorized Users Will Be Blocked





If you share your Netflix password with someone who doesn’t live with you, be prepared to pay – it will cost you an additional $7.99 per month to add another user to your account.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced it was launching its crackdown on illicit password sharing in its biggest market, the United States, in a bid to get a bigger chunk of change from customers who share their logins. with their friends and family outside their homes.

“Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with,” Netflix says in an email to US customers, which it included in a blog post (see email below). To share Netflix with someone outside of your household, you can transfer a profile to a new subscription that someone else pays for, or you can purchase an additional member for $7.99/month in addition to the cost of the main subscription.

According to Netflix, paid sharing is widely available at this point, but is not yet available in all countries.

As part of Netflix’s crackdown on customers sharing passwords with people outside their household, the company said it will start blocking devices (after a period of time) that try to access an account. Netflix without paying properly. However, Netflix members can continue to access the service while traveling through their personal devices or connecting to a new TV (such as in a hotel or vacation rental).

Netflix last month announced plans for the large-scale rollout of paid sharing plans in the second quarter of 2023, deferring that from its original first quarter schedule.

“A Netflix account is meant to be shared within a single household (people who live in the same place as the account owner),” the streamer says on its customer support site – noting that anyone else must have an account paying separately or to be added. as a paying “additional member”.

Netflix does not allow customers on its ad-supported plan to add an additional member; you also cannot register an additional member if your account is billed by a third party. Users added as an “additional member” can watch Netflix on any device (but only on one device at a time) and download titles (only on one phone or tablet at a time); additionally, additional members can only have one profile.

In February 2023, Netflix introduced the paid sharing plan in four markets – Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain – with the “buy an additional member” option which allows master account holders to pay additional monthly fees for a sub-account for one or two people they don’t live with. This came after Netflix launched paid sharing trials in three Latin American countries (Chile, Costa Rica and Peru) last year.

In its first quarter letter to shareholders, Netflix warned that it had seen a “cancellation reaction” in the countries where it launched paid sharing – and that the large-scale rollout will likely hurt subscriber growth at the second trimester. But Netflix also highlighted early results in Canada, where until now its paid member base is now larger than before the launch of paid sharing. In addition, according to Netflix, in the first quarter, revenue per subscriber grew faster in Canada than in the United States.

“It looks a lot like a price increase – we’re seeing an initial cancellation reaction,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said during the company’s first-quarter earnings interview. “And then we build from that, both in terms of membership and revenue, as borrowers sign up for their own Netflix accounts, and existing members buy that additional member facility for people they’re with. wish to share it.”

According to Peters, some Password Borrowers “watch as much of our shows as a normal paying account, and those people have a very high chance of converting. [to paid sharing plans], I would say… And if you watch a lot less, you’re much less likely to end up converting. But even then, I would say it represents a really significant structural change where we will develop this one-to-one relationship without price distortion, without membership distortion, with a whole new range of members. So we will see the number of members increase thanks to this approach. We will also see revenue increase through this.

Netflix said its subscriber counts do not include “additional members”. Instead, the total income of a master account and its sub-accounts results in a higher average income per membership.

Here is the email sent to US Netflix customers:

