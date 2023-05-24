Overseas students banned from accompanying British family members due to donation restrictions…





International students are banned from bringing their families to the UK in a new attempt to curb immigration. Photo: Alamy/Getty

As part of a major tightening of the government’s immigration measures, international students are prohibited from bringing their family members to the UK while studying in the UK.

Foreign students not participating in postgraduate study programmes, are prohibited from bringing dependents to the UK while studying from January 2024.

The National Statistical Office is due to release figures on Thursday that it expects will show that net migration is progressing at record levels for the year ending December 2022.

Downing Street labeled the new move the single biggest austerity measure the government has ever taken.

Rishi Sunak told the cabinet that around 136,000 visas were issued to dependents in 2022, an increase of 128,000 compared to 16,000 in 2019.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This package strikes the right balance between tackling the challenge of net migration decisively and protecting the economic benefits students can bring to the UK.

“Now is the time to make these changes and impact net migrations as soon as possible. We expect this package to have a tangible impact on net migrations.

“We expect net migration to fall to pre-pandemic levels over the medium term, with temporary factors mitigating.”

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player.

Suella Braverman was seen leaving a cabinet meeting. Photo: Alamy

The measure will also prevent misuse of the visa system by preventing international students from switching from the student visa pathway to work prior to completing their studies.

A spokesman for the prime minister said the government also plans to review retention requirements for students and their dependents to crack down on unscrupulous study abroad agents who offer inadequate aid to sell immigration, not education.

The government has recognized the importance of international students and their place in UK universities, but says it must not sacrifice our commitment to the public to lower overall migration and ensure that migration to the UK is highly skilled and offers the most benefits. said. .

This move could have major implications for UK universities. This is because many rely on receiving tuition from foreign students, often at high rates.

The new government package also details the need for better communication of immigration regulations to the higher education sector and international students, as well as improved and more focused enforcement activities.

Read more: Suella Braverman repeatedly dodges questions about ‘trying to get officials to arrange private speeding courses’.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak Rejects 2019 Immigration Declaration Pledge Over Cabinet Split

Universities in the UK rely on international students for their tuition fees. Photo: Alamy

But Braverman reportedly faced backlash from some of his cabinet colleagues after Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan reportedly appealed for more visas for students and workers in certain fields. lost

Commenting on the announcement, Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank, said: UK, they don’t stay at home and instead go to their competitors.

Given that international student tuition subsidizes the education of domestic students and British studies, hope the Home Secretary will now lobby the chancellor to help universities make up their losses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/international-students-university-visas-dependents-home-secretary-government/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos