Celtics have ‘Let’s not win one’ mindset ahead of Game 4





MIAMI — The Celtics tend to take the rough road, but no one expected them to trail the Miami Heat 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston is looking to avoid elimination and continue its season with a win Tuesday night in MIami.

It shouldn’t be hard to play better than they did on Sunday night when the Celtics were never really in Game 3 and ended up getting blasted by the Heat. They looked like a team that quit, leaving many wondering if they would bother showing up for Game 4.

After the team’s morning shootout in Miami, the Celtics are very determined to come out and play their best game of the season on Tuesday night. And they have a simple message for the Heat.

“I feel great for tonight. Don’t let us have one,” Marcus Smart said.

Jaylen Brown echoed that sentiment.

“Let’s not get one. Let’s not get one tonight,” Brown said. “Our mindset is that if you let us get one, we’ll feel confident. We’ll go out and play for free, play ready, and we should be fine.”

It’s reminiscent of Kevin Millar’s rallying cry in 2004 when the Boston Red Sox lost 3-0 to the New York Yankees in the ALCS. The Red Sox fought back for a thrilling victory in Game 4 and then again in Game 5, before winning the final two games in New York to complete a once-in-a-lifetime comeback.

“It’s true,” Smart said when asked if he was channeling his inner Millar on Tuesday. “Big Time Baby!”

A 3-0 series comeback has never been done in the NBA. The Celtics would like to come out and change that next week.

“It’s pretty black and white. Miami plays better basketball than us,” Brown said. “If we want to win, we have to play better basketball than them.”

There have been a lot of problems for the Celtics over the last three games. Their defensive intensity has been sorely lacking, with players failing to come back when Miami enters transition and no one is really fighting to get through the Heat screens. Boston isn’t defending the perimeter either, with the Heat shooting a solid 48% from 3-point range in the series.

Add to that the offensive struggles of Jayson Tatum and Brown, as well as the team’s general lack of combat, and it’s easy to see why the Celtics are in such a hole. But on Tuesday, the focus will be solely on winning.

“We can’t worry about our mistakes from the last games. We have to focus on tonight, every little detail, and we will get a win,” Smart said. “For us it’s just keep playing. They made a lot of shots and we got into those games. The last game was the only game we weren’t in. Keep playing and clean it up. This It’s never easy at this stage, but we have to lean on each other.”

“Our backs against the wall is win or go home – win or the season is over,” Brown said. “We have to leave everything out there and come in with a fighting mentality. We certainly can’t have any regrets on the pitch.”

“At this point we have nothing to lose,” Smart said. “We just have to go out and leave everything on the pitch.”

WBZ-News Staff

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring the content to you on WBZ.com.

