Netflix Starts Password Sharing Crackdown in UK – What Does It Mean?





People in the UK can no longer share their Netflix passwords, the streaming giant announced on Tuesday.

As part of the global crackdown, users will have to pay more for each additional user who wants to watch Netflix on their account starting Tuesday.

The streaming giant began testing stricter rules with users in South and Central America earlier this year before implementing them globally.

In a statement on its website on Tuesday, Netflix said: “Starting today, we will be sending out this email to members who share Netflix outside of their family in the UK.

“A Netflix account can only be used by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix whether they are at home, on the road, or on holiday, and take advantage of new features such as profile transfer, access, and device management. can.”

What should I do if other family members are using my Netflix account? Netflix advises people to see what device is signed into your account.

Users must log out of devices they should not have access to and must change their passwords.

How do I let someone outside of my family use my Netflix account? If you want to share Netflix with people outside of your household, you have two options.

Profile Transfer – Allows any user on the account to transfer their profile and create a new paying membership.

Buy Additional Members – For an additional $4.99 per month, you can add additional members to share your Netflix account with someone you don’t live with.

You cannot share your Netflix password for free with anyone outside of your household.

