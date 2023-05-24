Read ‘The Last Of Us’ ‘Long Long Time’ Script – Deadline





Editor’s Note: It Begins on Deadline’s page features 10 Outstanding Drama Series Scripts in 2023 Emmy contention. It highlights the critical role the writer’s work plays in the success of a show. All materials (the script and writers’ intro) were submitted before the WGA strike began on May 2.

Craig Mazin followed his Emmy-winning Chernobyl limited series with The Last of Us, which he co-created with Neil Druckmann. HBO’s post-apocalyptic zombie drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey launched to strong reviews and an enthusiastic response from fans of the video game it’s based on.

Then Episode 3 arrived, taking pop culture by storm. It transcended genre to appeal to audiences who had never played the game or watched a zombie show and catapulted a 50-year-old Linda Ronstadt song to the top of the music charts.

Titled “Long Long Time” after the Ronstadt song, the episode, hailed as one of the best hours of television in 2023 – and possibly ever – was written by Mazin and directed by Peter Hoar. It stars Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett as Bill and Frank, two survivors of the zombie outbreak who find love amid the destruction.

Here’s the script for Episode 3 with an introduction from Mazin on what was written and what he hopes viewers will take away from watching:

The Last of Us is a love story, and that’s not always good news.

Love can blind us, drive us to violence, harden our hearts to strangers, or paralyze us with grief.

But in the world that Neil Druckmann and I built for this show, it was just as important to show how love could still blossom in a positive way. I wanted to explore how two very different types of love – nurturing, generous and beautifying love, as well as protective and possessive – could exist in balance.

Bill and Frank embodied both types of love. And for me, as someone who’s been married for over 25 years, it was equally important to portray that kind of love… the enduring, well-worn love that isn’t just the product of attraction or chemistry, but commitment.

I hoped people would see Bill and Frank’s relationship as the victory of honest, achievable, and realistic love…even in Bill and Frank’s ending. After all, each of us will end. It is not a failure for any life well lived, or for any love we share. It’s just the last act of what was hopefully a great play. And if we’re lucky, like Bill is, we leave behind a lesson that inspires others to live as we did. Frank changes Bill for the better. Bill changes Joel for the better. Joel changes Ellie for the better.

That’s what love can do.

I was lucky to have a brilliant director in Peter Hoar and the perfect cast in Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. They all had the greatest respect for the text I wrote, and I in turn have the greatest respect for the way they brought it to life. And as I said to Nick when I sent him the script, “I don’t know how to write better than that, so I sure hope you like it.”

I say the same to you and thank you very much for reading and watching our show.

Click below to read the script.

