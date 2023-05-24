



Suella Braverman has announced a crackdown on international students bringing their families to the UK in an effort to reduce net migration.

The Home Secretary has said that from January 2024, all international students, except for postgraduate research programs, will be banned from accompanying dependents.

Mr Braverman said there was an unexpected surge in the number of dependents who say the economic benefits students bring cannot come at the expense of the Tory’s commitment to reducing immigration.

The Rishi Sunaks government also prohibits international students from switching from the student visa route to the employment route before completing their studies.

Retention requirements for students and their dependents will also be rescinded, and Mr Braverman has vowed to crack down on unscrupulous study agents who may offer improper assistance to sell immigration, not education.

By the end of December 2022, about 136,000 visas had been issued to dependents of sponsored students, an eightfold increase from 16,000 in 2019, the government said.

Despite the crackdown, Braverman insisted the government would work with universities to provide an alternative approach to ensuring that the brightest and brightest students bring dependents.

Mr Sunak and Mr Braberman are under tremendous pressure from Conservative MPs over plans to reduce net migration, which the official annual figure to be released this week is expected to reach at least 700,000.

The prime minister told cabinet on Tuesday that the latest move would make a significant difference to the numbers. Braverman said he struck the right balance between tackling the issue of net migration decisively and protecting the economic benefits students could bring.

UK universities have warned the Conservative government against crackdowns on foreign students, urging the government to take students out of overall net immigration figures to depoliticize the issue.

The Russell Group, which represents 24 elite universities, said international students brought significant export revenue. Russell Groups CEO Tim Bradshaw said the new immigration rules are likely to have a negative impact given the fierce global competition for international students.

However, the group said it was happy that postgraduate courses remain open, allowing international students to work in the UK for up to three years after completing their studies.

Universities UK said the Braverman announcement left several questions unanswered about exactly which students could still bring their families to the UK.

UK University’s Jamie Arrowsmith pointed to a report that international students boosted the economy of 42 billion people in 2021-22, and said the UK as the premier destination for international talent should consider very carefully anything that could affect the UK’s global success.

Jo Grady, secretary general of the University and College Union (UCU), called tougher immigration rules vindictive and shameful. Union leaders have warned that the new regulations could damage the pipeline of international talent into the country.

With staggering net immigration figures appearing on Thursday, leaving the Tories in anguish, Mr Braverman is said to have pushed through five proposals, including raising the pay standards for skilled workers and reducing the amount of time international students can stay in the country.

But Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt and Education Minister Gillian Keegan have spoken out against broader restrictions on international students.

Mr Braverman’s right-wing allies have warned of the intolerable pressure of record net migrant numbers, arguing that if the party fails to address its single biggest issue, it will be punished at the ballot box.

Some Tory moderates welcomed a crackdown on some students who brought their families to Independent and urged Mr Sunak to consider changes to salary requirements and an overall annual visa number cap.

Braverman said the government expects net migration to fall to pre-pandemic levels over the medium term. Explaining the net migration figure of 504,000 last year, she cited transitory factors such as the influx of Ukrainian refugees and Hong Kong’s citizenship system.

But Marley Morris, an immigration expert at the IPPR think tank, said targeting students and their dependents was a mistake as most students do not stay in the UK. Most international students are temporary migrants and do not contribute significantly to net migration in the long run.

Settlement plans aside, former Conservative Party leader Sir Ian Duncan Smith has argued that the UK is still addicted to cheap labor and needs to invest in skills to do low-wage jobs like fruit picking and cleaning.

But the latest IMF report, which upgraded UK growth forecasts, endorsed the Sunak government’s approach to tackling the skills shortage through immigration.

The international body said the UK should revisit fine-tuning its immigration system to alleviate sectoral and skilled labor shortages and improve labor market flexibility.

