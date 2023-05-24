Explainer: How could a US debt ceiling default affect ordinary Americans?





WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) – What could happen on Main Street if Washington’s political showdown over the debt ceiling prevents the government from cutting the checks that fund a quarter of the economy?

Americans could quickly notice painful hits to their retirement accounts as stock markets slump, and within days the lack of federal payments could weigh heavily on doctors’ offices, retirees and workplaces around the world. all the countries.

HOW WOULD IT START?

If the US Congress and White House fail to lift the self-imposed $31.4 trillion legal limit on federal debt, the Treasury Department could start missing payments on its obligations as early as June 1, according to the head of the department, Janet Yellen.

At this point, Washington would be under heavy pressure to continue making payments on US bonds, which underpin the global financial system. Missing a payment would trigger a Wall Street meltdown of historic proportions. “It would be downright cataclysmic,” said Mark Zandi, economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Even if the Treasury paid bondholders on time, as most observers expect it is trying to do, the political dysfunction behind the crisis would sow distrust in the outlook. economies and the value of almost everything Americans own, from their homes to their retirement portfolios, would fall. “Stock prices would fall, commercial real estate values, house prices. Everything would fall,” Zandi said.

Interest rates would rise, making it harder to buy a house or car or borrow money to start a business.

Within days, the financial chaos would be a main force putting the economy on a path to recession, Zandi said.

CAN IT BE WORSE?

The massive layoffs that normally accompany a recession could take weeks after a default. More immediately, hundreds of billions of dollars in federal spending could be withheld from the economy.

Doctors’ offices, hospitals and insurance companies could be among the first to be caught off guard. On June 1, they must pay about $47 billion through Medicare, the US public health insurance program for older Americans, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank that estimates the daily schedule of bills due in Washington.

Since Medicare funds about one-fifth of health care in the United States, some doctors might not have the money to pay staff and other bills. Difficult decisions would have to be made about scheduling surgeries and other procedures without being able to afford them. “The longer this goes on, the more disruptive it could be,” said Tricia Neuman, health policy expert at research group KFF.

WHO ELSE COULD TAKE A DIRECT HIT?

On June 2, about a quarter of the country’s retirees could check their bank accounts and find that $25 billion in expected Social Security payments had not been deposited.

Payments could also stop being made to government contractors, including $1 billion due to defense contractors on June 2. On June 9, $4 billion in wages could go unpaid for parts of the federal workforce of 2 million and schools that are awaiting $1 billion in federal. funding could go without. Some payments could be made with significant delays.

People would keep one eye on their bank accounts for missed deposits and the other on Wall Street, where worries about the nation’s solvency could undermine the value of people’s savings.

“One is days late for their Social Security check, and the other is a 20% drop in their 401(k),” said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Stephen Coates

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/how-could-us-debt-ceiling-default-hit-regular-americans-2023-05-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos