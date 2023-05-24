Russia says Su-27 plane sent to stop US planes from breaching border | Military News





Russia says it sent a fighter jet to intercept two US B-1B bombers flying over the Baltic Sea in international airspace.

Russia said it dispatched a Su-27 fighter jet to prevent violations of the state border by two US Air Force strategic bombers flying over the Baltic Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the military had prevented any border violations by US aircraft and that the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict compliance with international rules for the use of space. air.

After removing the foreign military aircraft from the Russian border, the Russian fighter returned to its air base, the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian fighter crew classified the aerial targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers, he said.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed on Tuesday that US planes had been intercepted by Russia, saying the B-1 bombers were taking part in a planned exercise in Europe and the interaction of Russian fighters with American aircraft was safe and professional.

So we have two B-1 bombers that are part of a bomber task force that we regularly fly around the world in various countries. This is a long planned exercise in Europe and I understand it was a safe and professional interaction with Russian aircraft. So nothing significant to report on that front, he told reporters.

The Russian interception of US bombers is the latest in a series of aerial interactions involving Russian, US and NATO military aircraft amid strained relations following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Moscow last year.

In March, a US surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea after being intercepted by Russian planes in international airspace.

The US military said it was forced to abandon the MQ-9 Reaper drone in the sea after one of the Russian planes hit the drone’s propeller.

Russia has denied that its jets caused physical damage to the US drone, alleging it crashed during a sudden maneuver.

Shortly after, the US military released a declassified 42-second video clip showing Russian Su-27 fighter jets making close passes while dumping fuel with the apparent aim of damaging optical drones and other instruments of high technology.

In late April, fighter jets from the UK were dispatched to intercept a Russian military aircraft operating north of Scotland.

Typhoon fighters intercepted the Russian Tu-142 maritime patrol aircraft as it approached British airspace from the North Atlantic Ocean after flying over international airspace over the Norwegian Sea . As part of a joint NATO response, Norway had earlier dispatched its air force F-35A fighter jets to intercept the Russian plane.

A week earlier, German and British warplanes, operating as part of NATO’s air defense in northeastern Europe, intercepted three Russian reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over above the Baltic Sea.

The two Russian Su-27 fighter jets and an Ilyushin IL-20 aircraft were flying without transmitting transponder signals in international airspace, the German Air Force said at the time.

Earlier this month Russia said two planes, one German and one French, had been intercepted trying to violate its airspace and in mid-April a Russian fighter jet was dispatched to escorting a German Navy aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

