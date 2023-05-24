Bitcoin buys US debt ceiling rumor as BTC price nears $27.5,000





Bitcoin (BTC) staged a classic range comeback on May 23 as markets bought hope that the US had resolved the debt ceiling debacle.

BTC/USD 1 hour candle chart on Bitstamp. Source: TradingView $30,000 back on the charts

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it headed towards $27,500 on Bitstamp overnight.

Still stuck in a familiar trading lane, the pair nevertheless showed signs of life as news broke that the Biden administration had potentially resolved the debt crisis.

It turned out to be premature, but Bitcoin remained higher on the day as market participants hoped the bulls might follow.

Popular trader Skew observed various trend lines, including hourly and daily exponential moving averages (EMAs), for clues about short-term moves.

Successful rebound in weekly open recovery within the 4H EMA and 1D EMA boundaries, as part of a Twitter update.

Looking ahead, one would expect the actual positioning to change and manifest today. Hold both EMA trends = resolution towards $30,000 + failure = price retraces towards 200W MA again. BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Skew/Twitter

The Binance BTC/USD order book survey, monitoring of material resource indicators suggested that markets bought the rumor mill when it comes to debt ceiling news.

#FireCharts shows at this time the market has bought the rumor that @POTUS and @SpeakerMcCarthy are going to do a deal on #DebtCeiling #BTC pic.twitter.com/dulYZI4HTI

Materials Indicators (@MI_Algos) May 23, 2023

A subsequent tweet revealed that two of its proprietary trading tools had converged to provide long signals.

The confluence between the algos has always been a very strong signal with a high probability of validation at the close of the candle, adds part of an accompanying comment.

Muted Response to Hong Kong’s Crypto Green Light

A colder reaction, meanwhile, came when Hong Kong announced the return of crypto retail.

Related: 2 More Rate Hikes? Bitcoin analyst counts down to huge volatility

Exchanges could apply for a license as early as June 1, local regulator the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has confirmed.

Providing clear regulatory expectations is key to fostering responsible development, SFC CEO Julia Leung commented in a press release.

Hong Kong’s comprehensive virtual asset regulatory framework follows the principle of same business, same risks, same rules and aims to provide strong investor protection and manage key risks. This will allow the industry to grow sustainably and support innovation.

Although Cointelegraph noted that the move did not mean Hong Kong would offer a carte blanche environment for crypto trading, cautious optimism within the industry was palpable.

Hong Kong opens the doors.

Let’s see how other markets react. https://t.co/4gGRT2A8sG

Philippe Swift (@PositiveCrypto) May 23, 2023

Many may not know it, but Hong Kong is one of the 10 richest cities in the world. I expect to see a lot of green candles this summer, popular trader Mustache added on the day.

Magazine: Alameda’s $38 Billion IRS Bill, Do Kwon Launched Assets, Milady Frenzy : Asia Express

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-buys-the-rumor-on-us-debt-ceiling-as-btc-price-nears-27-5k The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos