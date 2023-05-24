Economy in better shape than pessimists say: Rieder, head of BlackRock





Rick Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income at BlackRock, speaks at a Reuters Investment Summit in New York, November 7, 2019.

lucas jackson | Reuters

NEW YORK When the head of fixed income at the world’s largest asset manager looks at the United States right now, he sees a lot of things he likes.

A combination of resilient government, business and consumer spending, improving homebuilder data, $1.5 trillion in excess savings and low unemployment tells Rick Rieder to BlackRock that the US economy is doing better than expected.

“I think the US economy is in much better shape than people think. [it] credit” for,” Rieder said Tuesday at an event at BlackRock’s New York headquarters.

“There’s this thesis that you’ll have a dramatic downturn,” he said. “When you break down the numbers, it’s just not apparent.”

Rumors of an impending recession are mounting as the impact of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes ripple through the economy. The collapse of three mid-sized banks this year has fueled fears that lenders could limit access to credit, further slowing the economy. Still, the jobs numbers have baffled expectations, most recently in April, when nonfarm payrolls jumped by 253,000.

“When people say, ‘We’re going into a recession or a deep recession,’ that’s quite unusual. [or] almost impossible with an unemployment rate of 3.4%,” Rieder said.

A lot of money set aside

Rieder, a three-decade market veteran who oversees $2.4 trillion in assets, said he expects the Fed to suspend rate hikes at its next meeting. That could raise rates once again, but he suggested the rate hike campaign was largely over.

This expectation, combined with slowing inflation, gives investors a good backdrop, although he expects the economy to slow later this year.

The biggest threat to Rieder’s thesis is a potential US sovereign debt default, which could cause panic and be “potentially catastrophic” for the economy, say experts including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimond. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States could lose the ability to pay its bills as early as June 1.

Rieder puts a “very high probability” that the Biden administration will strike a deal with Republican lawmakers, he said.

“I’ve never seen so much cash in cash, and a lot of cash ‘waiting for a debt ceiling resolution before being deployed,’ he said.

