US debt ceiling default threatens global economy

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy once again failed to reach an agreement extending the $31.4 trillion US debt ceiling on Monday. With less than 10 days until the United States potentially defaults on its debt, countries around the world are preparing for the economic waves that could ripple through the global economy if no deal is reached.

The United States has never intentionally defaulted on its debt, so the exact impact this might have now on the international financial system is unknown. However, most economists predict that it would be bad and widespread. No corner of the global economy will be spared, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics, told The Associated Press. More than $500 billion of US debt is traded around the world every day, and much of that debt is held by foreign governments and investors. A default could see foreign investors charging the United States more money to borrow if Washington becomes a risky investment. Already high interest rates could skyrocket. And some economists even predict that a default could create conditions worse than during the 2008 global financial crisis.

But one nation’s economic tragedy is another’s golden ticket. Fueled by US sanctions fears, Russia and China have long sought to replace the dollar with the renminbi, FP Christina Lu reported, with the so-called BRICS nations considering establishing a common currency to trigger dedollarization. The country’s debt default could be enough to convince third countries that the United States is untrustworthy and that its economies would be better served by investing in Moscow and Beijing.

A default could risk undermining U.S. global economic leadership and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned. Since 1960, the United States has raised, revised or extended the debt ceiling 78 times. Only once did Washington technically default, but that was due to failure to pay on time. If a default were to occur now, economists predict that US stock prices could fall by a fifth, the economy could shrink by around 6% and more than 8 million people could lose their jobs.

The gray list. Lebanon is likely to come under particular scrutiny for failing to curb money laundering and terrorist financing after a regional financial watchdog placed the country one mark above the threshold for be on the gray list. The report, released by the Middle East and North Africa section of the Financial Action Task Force, only details Lebanon’s partial compliance with the Corruption Halt, and officials familiar with the project said the rating of the Lebanon was forgiving at best.

Being added to the task force gray list could hurt nations’ ability to reach a $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund. In 2019, Lebanon’s annual GDP decreased by 21.4 percentage points. The country has since struggled to combat growing poverty, high consumer prices and corruption. In recent months, Beirut has looked to oil and gas deals, particularly with Israel, as well as other deals with Iraq and Qatar to grab an economic lifeline. But it remains to be seen how a greylisted designation might impact future global partnerships.

Metas privacy battle. A European Union regulator on Monday ordered US tech giant Meta to stop its transatlantic flow of user data, citing privacy concerns. Facebook’s parent company has been fined a record $1.3 billion for transferring user data from the EU to the US without first establishing a framework to protect citizens from the EU. of US government surveillance. This is the first time an American tech company has been ordered to end users’ data flow with the continent.

This is not the first time, however, that a US company has faced financial repercussions from the EU due to privacy concerns. In 2021, Luxembourg fined Amazon $806 million for violating privacy laws in its advertising campaigns. The Biden administration must now finalize ongoing negotiations with the EU to protect US companies that do business with and collect information from EU citizens.

Pegasus strikes again. Mexican authorities are facing another scandal involving the alleged use of the Pegasus spyware, this time to target Alejandro Encinas, the country’s undersecretary for human rights. This month, a New York Times investigation found that the phones of senior officials had been hacked in an action likely ordered by the Mexican military, which Encinas was investigating at the time. The military is said to be the only entity in the country with access to Pegasus and has a history of targeting more cell phones with the spyware than any other country in the world.

Although Mexico was the first country to strike a deal with NSO Group, the Israeli company that makes the Pegasus software, it’s not the only country using it. Hungary, Poland and Spain have all used Pegasus to monitor and control politicians and activists. And Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suffered his Watergate moment when reports emerged that the government was using Pegasus to monitor journalists. The Israeli Ministry of Defense must authorize the sale of Pegasus to foreign governments by stipulating that the technology can only be used to fight serious crime and terrorism. Since allegations emerged that Pegasus was being used to commit human rights abuses, the Biden administration has blacklisted the NSO group.

