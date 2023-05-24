US debt default could push mortgage rates above 8%





Nicholas Wealth Management chairman and founder David Nicholas says the US needs a debt deal by the end of this week to avoid a recession.

If the US defaults on its debt, it could have potentially disastrous consequences for the already fragile US housing market.

That’s according to a recent analysis by Zillow, which predicted home buying costs could rise 22% if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling by June 1. On top of that, the 30-year mortgage rate would likely skyrocket above 8%, the highest since the early 2000s, according to the report by Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker.

Zillow presented a grim scenario for the housing market in the event of a first-ever default: Tucker forecast 23% fewer existing home sales at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 3.3 million in September. And by the end of 2024, home values ​​would be down about 5%.

Homes in the Harris Ranch community of Boise, Idaho on July 1, 2022. (Jeremy Erickson/Bloomberg via/Getty Images)

“Great uncertainty surrounds these estimates, but there is no doubt that a default would be a major negative shock to housing market activity,” Tucker wrote in the report titled “A Debt Ceiling Default Would Send the Market Back US real estate in a deep freeze”.

Time is running out for lawmakers to lift the debt ceiling: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated a warning on Monday that the country is “very likely” to run out of cash to pay its debts in early June, potentially as soon as June 1. .

“We have already seen Treasury borrowing costs rise dramatically for securities maturing in early June,” Yellen warned in a letter to congressional leaders. “If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, it would cause serious hardship for American families, hurt our position as a global leader, and raise questions about our ability to pursue our national security interests.”

Zillow’s analysis comes amid a prolonged standoff over the debt limit. House Republicans passed a bill that raises the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, extending the current ceiling through March 2024, but tying it with various spending cuts. President Biden and his fellow Democrats, who control the Senate, prefer a “clean” debt ceiling bill with no spending cuts.

People walk in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File/AP Newsroom)

The White House is now holding near-daily talks with Republicans as Washington races to strike a budget deal before the pivotal June deadline. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, struck a more optimistic tone Monday after the latest round of talks with the president, saying negotiators have focused on a narrower group of key issues in order to find a compromise .

“We’re getting closer. Don’t give up on us,” McCarthy told reporters on Monday, adding that a “circle” of problems is getting “smaller and smaller.”

Biden also called the meeting “productive” and signaled talks would continue in the coming days.

“We reiterated once again that default is not on the table and the only way forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement,” the president said in a statement.

A view of homes in a Los Angeles neighborhood on July 5, 2022. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

If the United States does not raise or suspend the debt ceiling, it may have to temporarily default on some of its obligations, which could have serious negative economic consequences. Interest rates would likely skyrocket and demand for Treasuries would fall; even the threat of default can drive up borrowing costs, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Although the United States has never defaulted on its debt before, it came close in 2011 when House Republicans refused to pass a debt ceiling increase, prompting the rating agency Standard and Poor’s to downgrade the US debt rating by one notch.

