UK Tories launch 2M Santander overdraft as donations plummet amid infighting – POLITICO

London’s Conservatives opened a 2 million line of credit with big bank Santander after donor support plummeted, new analysis shows.

The multimillion-pound borrowing facility is the Conservatives’ biggest opening in the past decade and comes after a bruising time with the party’s finances.

The party opened a pre-approved Santander lending facility on 10 December, according to data from the British Electoral Commission.

Contributions to the Conservative Party in the third quarter of 2022 fell to their lowest level since 2020. This period included the ouster of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and bitter Conservative leadership contests.

The Santander line of credit was provided unlimited with a base + 2% fixed interest rate.

Data show that contributions to the Tories, which are currently fighting to stay in power in the next election under Rishi Sunak, have picked up slightly in the last three months of 2022. The Conservatives were further boosted by a 5 million donation from Egyptian-born billionaire Mohamed Mansour in May of this year. .

Loan data from the election watchdog showed that the party maintains a 3 million line of credit with Arbuthnot Latham & Co, a private banking firm that opened in 2009.

The Conservatives also repaid $2.38 million to AIB Group Ltd as part of a 2.5 million line of credit opened with an Irish lender in 2006, just six days after securing the Santander loan.

When asked about the purpose of the facility or whether the new line of credit was used to meet AIB reimbursement, a Conservative spokesperson told POLITICO “We will not be commenting on that. Thank you.”

