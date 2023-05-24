Where to watch: LA Galaxy at LAFC | Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 16





The LA Galaxys’ Round of 16 match against LAFC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on Tuesday, May 23 (7:30 p.m. PT) will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Fans can watch all Open Cup coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is available for free streaming on smart TV and mobile devices via the CBS Sports app and Pluto TV, and on CBSSports.com, as well as on Paramount+.

The US Open Cup Round of 16 match between LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 19th meeting between the two teams in all competitions, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 7-6-5. Against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a 6-4-5 record in the league, an 0-2-0 record in the MLS Cup playoffs and a 1-0-0 record in the US Open Cup. The last time the two teams played in the US Open Cup Round of 16, the Galaxy earned a 3-1 win over LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 25, 2022, with Javier Chicharito Hernndez and Dejan Jovelji each scoring goals in the win over LAFC.

The Galaxy advanced to the Round of 16 of the competition after a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC in the Round of 16 at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 10. Memo Rodrguez netted a brace as a second-half substitute, while Julin Aude netted his first career goal for the Galaxy in the win over Seattle. LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney went 4-1-0 in five all-time US Open Cup games as LA Galaxy manager with the win over the Sounders. Since their first US Open Cup match in 1999, LA Galaxy hold an all-time record of 36-18-1 in 55 games played in the competition and have been crowned champions twice (2001 and 2005).

Now in its 108th edition, the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup American Football National Championship has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The tournament is played on a knockout-match basis and is open to all professional and amateur teams. affiliated with American football. The winner of the 2023 US Open Cup will earn $300,000 in prize money, a place in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League and will have their name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy, one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in the world. American team sports, now on permanent display in the National Football Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will win $100,000, while the team that progresses the most in each lower division will win a cash prize of $25,000.

