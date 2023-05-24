CMA Finds 5 Banks Tentatively Violating Competition Law Against UK Bonds





The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) tentatively found that five major banks, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada, each engaged in one or more series of one-on-one conversations to illegally share competitively sensitive information. I did. chat room. Suspected behavior occurred at various times between 2009 and 2013 (see Table 1).

The exchange of information took place in a one-on-one Bloomberg chat room between a handful of traders who worked at the bank and were particularly involved in the buying and selling of UK Treasury bonds, gold and gilt assets. This included details on pricing and other aspects of the trading strategy.

The exchange of information occurred in relation to any or all of the following:

UK Debt Management Office’s gilt sale through auction on behalf of HM Treasury; Subsequent purchase and sale of gilt and gilt asset swaps; Bank of England (BoE) gilt buyback auctions (e.g. quantitative easing). Contacts between Deutsche Bank and HSBC did not include conduct related to a buyback auction.

By illicitly exchanging competitively sensitive information rather than outright competition, the banks involved in these arrangements could deny all benefits of competition to those with whom they transacted, including, among other things, pension funds and the UK Debt Management Office (which sells gilts by auction). there was , and ultimately HM Treasury and UK taxpayers.

Deutsche Bank informed the CMA that the CMA had engaged in illegal activities under the CMA’s waiver policy, and Citi applied for a waiver during the CMA’s investigation. Both banks have admitted to engaging in anti-competitive activity, and if they continue to cooperate and comply with the lenient terms, Deutsche Bank will not be fined and Citi’s penalty will be discounted.

Citi has also entered into a settlement agreement with the CMA and will receive additional discounts on fines imposed if the terms of the settlement are complied with.

If the CMA investigation is ongoing and the CMA reaches a final conclusion that two or more banks have engaged in anti-competitive activities, the CMA may issue an infringement determination and impose fines.

CMA’s Executive Director, Michael Grenfell, said:

Our interim decision found that in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, five global banks violated competition laws by engaging in a series of one-to-one online exchanges of competitively sensitive information about pricing and other aspects of trading strategies. UK bonds. This could deny taxpayers, pension savers, and financial institutions full competitive advantages to these products, including minimization of borrowing costs.

A well-functioning and competitive bond market not only benefits tens of millions of taxpayers and pension savers, but is at the heart of the UK’s reputation as a global financial hub. Therefore, these alleged activities are very serious and deserve the detailed investigation we conducted. Both Deutsche Bank and Citi have admitted to engaging in anti-competitive conduct, but will now consider further statements from the parties before making a final decision.

The CMA’s findings are provisional. Deutsche Bank and Citi have admitted to engaging in one-on-one conversations that apply to them. HSBC, Morgan Stanley and the Royal Bank of Canada admitted no wrongdoing. You shouldn’t assume that the bank is breaking the law at this stage.

You can read more about this investigation on the UK Government Bonds: Suspected Anticompetitive Settlement Cases page.

Note to editors:

CMA is investigating suspected anti-competitive agreements prohibited by the prohibition provisions of Chapter 1 of the Competition Act 1998.

A statement of objection in this case has been forwarded to the following entity: Citigroup Global Markets Limited and ultimate parent Citigroup Inc. (collectively Citi), Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, HSBC Bank Plc and ultimate parent HSBC Holdings Plc (collectively HSBC), Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and ultimate parent company Morgan Stanley (collectively known as Morgan Stanley), RBC Europe Limited and ultimate parent company Royal Bank of Canada (collectively known as Royal Bank of Canada).

The UK Debt Management Office, the Bank of England and HM Treasury were not subject to investigation. The UK Debt Management Office and the Bank of England, on behalf of HM Treasury, responded to requests for information and supported the CMA’s investigation.

A Bloomberg chat room is an electronic means of communication through which participants can exchange messages. Although information exchanged through certain Bloomberg chat rooms forms part of the CMA investigation, Bloomberg is not subject to the investigation.

The counter-notice notifies the parties of the proposed infringement decision under the Competition Act 1998’s prohibition of competition law. The parties will have an opportunity to comment on the issues set out in the complaint. These statements will be considered by the CMA before a final decision is made. The final decision is made by a three-member case decision group separate from the case investigation team and is not involved in the appeal decision.

Under the CMA’s leniency policy, businesses involved in cartel activity may receive penalty waivers or penalty reductions in return for reporting cartel activity and assisting the CMA in its investigation. In this case, Deutsche Bank reported first and then Citi was involved in suspicious activity under the CMA’s exemption policy. Penalty waivers for Deutsche Bank and penalty concessions for Citi are available if you continue to cooperate and comply with the other terms of the CMA Forbearance Policy.

A party under investigation by the CMA may enter into a settlement agreement if it admits that it has violated competition laws, pays a fine, and agrees to simplified administrative procedures for the remainder of the investigation period. Citi entered into a settlement agreement with the CMA and applied for leniency. Complying with the terms of the settlement will result in Citi receiving additional discounts on fines imposed.

Gilt is a UK government bond issued by HM Treasury through the UK Debt Management Office (DMO). Gilts are issued to meet the British government’s cash requirements. In other words, individuals and companies investing in Gilt lend money to the government. In return, the government promises to pay the investor cash interest (coupon) until the gilt redemption date (maturity date) when the notional amount invested is returned to the investor. This case only applies to traditional guilds, i.e. fixed rate guilds. Gilts are usually issued to gilt-edged market makers (GEMMs) through auctions by DMOs. All five banks CMA is investigating are GEMM. Once issued, guilds can be traded until the redemption date, and GEMMs should be ready to buy and sell guilds.

In response to the 2009 financial crisis, the Bank of England adopted quantitative easing to boost the UK economy, some of which involved the Bank of England buying assets, most of which were money. The Bank of England regularly conducted so-called buyback auctions at certain points during the period to purchase gold through an asset purchase facility established as a subsidiary of the Bank of England. It was in the context of some of these buyback auctions that some of the exchanges of information in question occurred. The one-on-one conversation between Deutsche Bank and HSBC did not involve any conduct regarding the buyback auction.

The CMA and the Financial Conduct Authority have concurrent functions in enforcing competition law in the financial services sector. It has been agreed that the CMA will exercise those functions in relation to this investigation (under Regulation 4 of the Competition Act 1998 (concurrent) Regulations 2014).

For press inquiries, contact the CMA Public Affairs Office on 0203 738 6460 or [email protected]

Anyone with information about the cartel should call the CMA cartel hotline on 0203 738 6888 or email [email protected]

Figure 1 – Each of the five parties involved in an alleged series of one-on-one conversations

Image Credit: CMA

Table 1: Duration of a series of one-on-one conversations Claimed duration of one-on-one conversations Citi and Deutsche Bank Less than 1 year Citi and Morgan Stanley Less than 1 year Deutsche Bank and HSBC Less than 1 year Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley More than 1 year Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Canada 3+ years

