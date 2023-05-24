UK inflation falls less than expected, weighing heavily on BoE





UK inflation rate cools to 8.7% Reuters poll shows lower figure at 8.2% Investors flock to bet on more action from BoE, gilt plunge Core inflation surges to 31-year high

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) – Britain’s stubbornly high inflation rate fell less than expected last month, official data suggesting more rate hikes likely.

Consumer prices rose 8.7% on an annualized basis in April, down from 10.1% in March, but the UK, along with Italy, still had the highest inflation rate among advanced G7 economies.

In Western Europe, only Austria had higher rates.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast the April headline CPI annual rate would fall to 8.2% from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England (BoE) projected an inflation rate of 8.4% for April.

UK government bond prices plummeted as investors piled on bets that the BoE would be forced to raise rates repeatedly through the end of the year.

Capital’s chief UK economist, Paul Dales, said: “With inflation more rigid than the bank had anticipated, it’s almost certain that the bank will raise rates from 4.50 per cent to 4.75 per cent in June, and perhaps a little more in the coming months. see,” he said. economics said.

Governor Andrew Bailey and other senior BoE officials have come under increasing criticism for the spike in inflation. A lawmaker accused the central bank of “terrible negligence” at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

High inflation is a problem for the UK government and the BoE. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to halve inflation in early 2023, which calls for a fall to around 5% by the end of the year.

Sunak made this promise one of his priorities for 2023 ahead of next year’s general election, and his Conservative Party faltered in the polls.

Fresh produce on display at a fruit and veg stand on Portobello Road, London, England, on March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Toby MelvilleReuters Graphics

The BoE is due to announce its next decision on rates on June 22, and after Wednesday’s data, investors price the possibility that borrowing costs next month will rise another 1/4 percentage point, from 83% on Tuesday to 100%. .

Sterling gained against the US dollar and euro after the figures were released, but gave up some of it.

Core inflation excluding energy, food and cigarette prices, two basic inflation indicators that the BoE is closely monitoring, and price increases in the services sector are all at their highest levels since March 1992.

Economists polled by Reuters generally expected the core inflation rate to remain unchanged.

Despite the most recent decline, inflation continues to erode the spending power of workers whose pay rises less.

The BoE is concerned that soaring inflation could lead to continued upward shifts in wage demand and companies’ pricing strategies, which could be exacerbated by labor cuts in the UK and problems caused by Brexit.

Annual food and beverage price inflation, which soared to its highest rate since 1977 in March, cooled slightly in April to 19.1% from 19.2%.

“It’s positive that (inflation) is currently in the single digits, but food prices are still rising too fast,” Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement. “We must stick firmly to our plan to bring down inflation.”

ONS data provides some signals that commodity price growth may slow, potentially helping to alleviate the pain of consumers paying more for services.

Prices paid by factories rose 3.9% compared to April 2022, the smallest increase in more than two years. Factory-charged prices increased by 5.4%, the smallest increase since July 2021.

Reporting: Andy Bruce and William Schomberg; Edit William James

