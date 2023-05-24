FIFA approves Timmy Tillman’s application for change of association





CHICAGO (May 23, 2023) The United States Soccer Federation has confirmed that 24-year-old LAFC midfielder Timmy Tillman has been approved by FIFA for a one-time association change and is now eligible to represent the States. United in international competition. Tillman is a dual citizen of Germany and the United States.

Because he previously represented Germany in official competition at youth level, he had to submit an application for a one-time change. His request having been accepted, he can now only represent the United States at the international level.

Representing the United States obviously makes me proud. I’m truly honored to do so and look forward to the future with the United States,” Tilllman said. It was really exciting to tell my family about it. As a child, my brother and I dreamed of playing together for a national team and now we were a little closer.

Older brother of current USMNT midfielder Malik, Tillman was born in Nuremberg, Germany, and is the son of a German mother and an American serviceman. Just like his brother, Timmy came through the youth system of Greuther Frth before moving to the youth setup of legendary German club Bayern Munich where he eventually played in the club’s second team. Tillman took his first steps into first-team football while on loan at FC Nrnberg in 2018-19, before returning to Greuther Frth where he made 80 league appearances from 2020-23.

Tillman moved to the United States earlier this year where he got off to a strong start for defending MLS Cup champions LAFC, scoring two goals in 10 appearances for the current Western Conference leaders.

The USMNT has two tournaments this summer that Tillman could make his debut in. The United States will continue their defense of the Concacaf Nations League title when they take on regional rivals Mexico in the CNL semi-final on June 15 in Las Vegas, with the final and third place slated for three more days. late. Also defending Concacaf Gold Cup champions, USA are part of the 16-team tournament to be played from June 24 to July 16 across the United States.

Once Timmy makes his international debut, the Tillmans will become the ninth set of brothers to appear for the United States Men’s National Team. The current USMNT Brothers Club consists of Brenden and Paxten Aaronson (who joined Paxtens last January), John and Pedro DeBrito, Otto and Rolf Decker, Angelo and Paul DiBernardo, Charlie and Henry McCully, George and Louie Nanchoff, Steve and Ken Snow, and Archie and Tom Stark.

