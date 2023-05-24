Netflix Begins Crackdown on Account and Password Sharing in US and UK





Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

Netflix launches long-threatened crackdown on password sharing in the UK

The company sends a letter to members sharing a Netflix account stating that they are no longer allowed.

Instead, users are encouraged to migrate their profiles so they can have their own standalone accounts, or to purchase additional members that can add up to 4.99 per month for people who don’t live in the same household.

Your Netflix account is for you and your family. Here’s the email sent to the account in question: Messages are only sent to people you suspect may be sharing your current account.

Netflix hasn’t said exactly how it’s tracking people it believes are sharing passwords with people outside of the family. But it says it’s monitoring alerting you to account activity based on IP addresses and device IDs, which could indicate, for example, that an account is being used in two very different places at once.

It emphasized that the crackdown will not apply to those who use their accounts for travel. You can easily watch Netflix on the go, read your emails while traveling, on your personal device, or watching TV in a hotel or vacation home.

Affected users are encouraged to go to the Netflix Help Center. However, email also offers many ways to deal with issues.

First, users are encouraged to control how their account is used by seeing who is currently accessing their account. Netflix has a web page that shows which devices are currently logged into your account, and you can use that same page to kick devices out of your account. After that, the company recommends changing the password so that the old device cannot log in again.

However, if the people sharing your account share it with your permission, Netflix provides you with a number of options. A profile migration tool means users can set up a new, separate account but retain their viewing history and other details, or a buy more members tool essentially lets someone outside the home share an account for less than the price. You may have the right to of regular members.

Netflix has been gradually cracking down on password sharing globally, starting in Latin America and expanding to other regions including Spain and Portugal. It did not say how it will decide which countries will be subject to the new crackdown.

The move is one of several changes Netflix is ​​making to combat slowing subscriber growth, which has forced it to find new ways to increase its profitability. About 100 million people worldwide use other people’s Netflix accounts, and he said encouraging at least some people to sign up could solve the problem of declining sign-up rates.

In an announcement of results in April, Netflix said initial tests showed that the crackdown was successful in encouraging people to sign up for their accounts. Co-CEO Greg Peters said customers initially canceled their accounts in response to the news, but then memberships and revenues increased as people started paying for their logins.

He also noted that testing revealed several issues with the crackdown, including users complaining of being targeted when using the app while traveling or on vacation. Netflix said it updated the technology behind the new rules in response to these complaints, and that these improvements gave it more confidence to begin cracking down more broadly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/netflix-password-sharing-uk-account-rules-b2344374.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos