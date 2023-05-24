US News changes its college rankings to emphasize diversity and remove alumni donations





US News & World Report has announced changes to the methodology of its controversial Top Colleges rankings to emphasize the success of diverse students and remove the influence of alumni donations and class size. the media company said in a statement.

The 2024 Best Colleges Rankings, expected to be released in the fall, will place greater emphasis on schools’ success in graduating students from different backgrounds, the company said.

Additionally, the methodology will drop measures on alumni giving, faculty with the highest degrees in their fields, class size, and high school level of the incoming class. These will be included in the school profiles but not in the rankings themselves.

The changes come amid a long-running backlash to the US News ranking, the popular and influential listicle closely watched by schools, alumni, parents and students.

Since its founding 40 years ago, US News has repeatedly changed its methodology, although the schools at the top of the rankings, primarily Ivy League schools and several California universities, have generally remained the same.

According to the 2022-2023 rankings, Princeton is ranked No. 1 among national universities, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology second and Harvard, Stanford and Yale tied for third.

Critics say the rankings fuel an obsession with elite status rather than the specific tailoring of schools to a particular student. The college admissions scam known as Operation Varsity Blues, for example, laid bare the lengths wealthy parents were willing to go to enroll their children in perceived more prestigious colleges.

Some universities have also manipulated the rankings, intentionally or not. In 2021, the former dean of Temple Universitys business school was found guilty of conspiracy and fraud over a scheme to use false data to boost schools’ rankings.

Additionally, Columbia University acknowledged in 2021 that it had relied on outdated and/or incorrect methodologies to submit data to US News, and in 2019 US News stated that the University of Oklahoma had provided inflated data on alumni donation rates for two decades.

Last year, US Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona criticized how the ranking had distorted incentives for schools.

Too often, our best-endowed schools seek out rankings that mean very little on metrics that really matter, he said. This ranking system is a joke.

He criticized all the science behind climbing the rankings, which he said emphasizes wealth and riches instead of broad opportunities.

Last year, Yale and Harvard Law Schools dropped themselves from US News’ rankings of the best law schools, criticizing the publications’ methodology and arguing that the list actively perpetuates disparities in law schools.

While I sincerely believe that US News is operating with the best of intentions, it faces a nearly impossible task of ranking 192 law schools with a small set of universal metrics that cannot provide an accurate picture of such varied institutions, a writes Heather Gerken, dean of Yale Law School.

Despite criticism, US News insists that rankings help students make informed decisions in the increasingly pressured and expensive world of higher education. In its Friday statement announcing changes, US News also said it would release new tools to help students explore based on their individual interests and needs.

Helping students find the right school for them is at the heart of everything we do in our education industry, Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO of US News, said in a statement.

With college costs soaring, we want to ensure that the educational resources we provide focus on graduate outcomes from the schools in our rankings. This, in conjunction with the other outcome-oriented measures we are adopting, will further support students’ decision-making when making one of the most important decisions of their lives.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misrepresented the ranking release timeline. They will come out in the fall.

