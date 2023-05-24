US debt default could hurt nations’ credit ratings





If the US government defaults on its debt for even a few hours next week, it could have lasting consequences for the nation’s future. Three major ratings companies, S&P Global Ratings, Moodys and Fitch Ratings, play a significant role in the severity of these consequences.

Because the financial fallout from a default would be severe, the agencies expect lawmakers to reach a deal before the government runs out of money to pay its bills, which could happen as early as next month. But if the government ends up missing a debt payment, the three companies have pledged to downgrade the United States as a borrower, and they may be reluctant to restore it to its previous level, even if a deal is concluded shortly after the default.

The United States has never deliberately given up on its debt in the modern age, but even a brief default would alter the perception of the debt ceiling as political theater and make it a real risk to government solvency, warned Moodyshas.

Our view is that we would need to reflect this permanently in the rating, said William Foster, senior US analyst at the rating agency. The agency said if the Treasury Department missed an interest payment, its credit rating would be downgraded one notch. For the United States to return to its previous rating, Foster said, lawmakers would need to significantly change the debt ceiling or remove it entirely.

Credit ratings, which range from D or C (for the S&P and Moodys scales) to AAA or Aaa for the purest borrower, are embedded in financial contracts around the world, sometimes dictating the quality of debt that pension funds and other investors may hold or types of assets that can be used as collateral to secure transactions. Ratings also indicate the strength of a country’s finances, with lower-rated countries tending to face higher borrowing costs.

For the United States, a debt limit freeze that would result in default would not be consistent with the highest possible rating, Foster said. But if that rule were removed, if it was reformed so that it’s no longer a major concern in terms of creating a default scenario, then that would be a context for potentially reviewing the credit profile and that could maybe result in bringing him back to Aaa.

S&P downgraded the United States’ credit rating by one notch in a debt limit fight in 2011, although a deal was eventually reached and a default averted. Since then, the agency has maintained the rating at this slightly lower level, AA+.

The thing that was most powerful about the 2011 decision was the political framework and the fact that you had a very clear path to default. And it’s still there, said John Chambers, who was part of the S&P team that downgraded governments then. The current debate validates S&P’s decision to cut the rating and leave it there.

A similar move by Fitch or Moodys would lift the United States out of a small club of the world’s highest-rated debt issuers. (Many investors still consider the US triple-A, since that’s its rating from two of the three authorities.) Moodys only assigns its Aaa rating to 12 countries, and a downgrade would put the US in a lower category than Germany. , Singapore and Canada.

The position of the United States may suffer even without blemish. Mr Foster said crossing the so-called X date when the government runs out of money to pay all its bills, which could happen as soon as June 1, according to the Treasury, could be enough to lower Moodys’ outlook on country rating, referring to an opinion on the likely direction of a borrower’s rating.

The United States benefits from its central role in the global economy, with the dollar being the dominant currency in global trade and US government debt the largest debt market in the world. Doubts about its solvency could frighten foreign investors and governments, which are the main holders of American debt, threatening the country’s ability to finance itself on terms as favorable as in the past, and possibly upsetting its international position.

It’s not good for the United States, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a recent gathering of world financial leaders.

Mr Foster declined to say whether he had briefed the US government on Moody’s plans for its assessment of the country’s credit rating as the impasse over the debt limit continues.

We cannot speak to our discussions with issuers, including governments, but we can say that we have ongoing discussions throughout the year, and sometimes more frequent discussions depending on what is happening in a certain country at some point,” Foster said. We always have an open channel with these governments, including the United States

