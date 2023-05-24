Is England once again the sick of Europe?





On the surface, UK inflation in 2023 is becoming similar to the problem people talked about in the 1970s that British disease made Britain the sick of Europe.

Bullishly high inflation outpacing interest rates in other countries. Index-linked contracts that amplify price pressure. Authorities struggling to control household expenses. And wages rise with prices.

Wednesday’s figures, which showed inflation of 8.7% in April, well above the 8.4% expected by the Bank of England, highlighted that the UK appears to have a particular problem.

The US is feeling both the impact of strong government spending at a time of tight labor markets and the residual effects of the huge rise in European wholesale gas prices over the past year.

However, with UK inflation much higher than almost any other country in Western Europe and the BoE repeatedly making overly optimistic forecasts, the excuse is gone.

Stephen King, HSBC’s chief economic adviser and author of We Need to Talk about Inflation, was scathing after the US Census Bureau released its figures on Wednesday.

Doesn’t it look nice? King said. Sluggish growth not helped by Brexit. Real Wage Resistance. Core inflation is the highest in decades. The BoE recently admitted it was using a model that didn’t work very well. The benchmark interest rate is still very low compared to core inflation of 6.8%… oh boy.

Inflation in the UK is currently well above the Eurozone average of 7%. The only other two Western European countries with an inflation rate above 8% are Italy, with inflation on par with the United Kingdom and Austria. Food prices are still soaring 19.1% in April.

The London School of Economics released a new study on Wednesday showing that Brexit trade barriers contributed 8 percentage points to a 25 per cent rise in food prices between 2019 and March 2023.

For the third month in a row, the BoE has been caught for failing to understand the short-term dynamics of prices. In February, the central bank expected inflation to fall to 9.2% by March, but it remained at 10.1%.

The BoE added a new margin of error to improve accuracy when it revised its forecast this month. Privately, officials said the central bank had tried everything to ensure that forecasts were not too optimistic.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey admitted on Tuesday that the bank had a very big lesson to learn about controlling and forecasting inflation.

He said the failure to understand the immediate price pressures in food was partly a result of bad weather in Morocco, which the BoE could not foresee and which affected the supply chain of perishable items such as cucumbers and tomatoes.

But Bailey also admitted that the BoE didn’t realize that food manufacturers had long-term wholesale contracts for food global commodity prices near last year’s highs.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

It is clear that even the Governor has not seen UK prices rise by 1.2% in recent months. We didn’t expect the price increase to be so extensive, with rising costs for books, sports and gardening equipment, and pet products, as well as used cars and a huge rise in cell phone bills.

The rise in cell phone rates is due in part to indexed contracts, a feature of life in the 1970s and why inflation persists today.

Even before the latest forecast error, BoE officials were under pressure to explain themselves to lawmakers before the House Finance Committee on Tuesday.

Bailey said the bank had already used judgment to increase its forecasts, but committee chair Harriett Baldwin was criticized for using a model based solely on data that reflected 30 years of relative price stability.

BoE chief economist Huw Pill said the central bank was carefully studying historical data for insights on how to control inflation. we think [whether] We should use a model or reexamination framework applied to data from the 1970s and 1980s, he said.

Crucially, though, there may be lessons to be learned from it, but there are also reasons to think the experience isn’t immediately relevant, Pill added.

Pill said inflation persisted through those decades because businesses and their employees expected inflation to remain high and began to set prices accordingly and demand higher wages.

Bailey acknowledged that rising wages are boosting inflation, but his chief economist said the situation is different now than it was in the 1970s.

The structure of the labor market is very different, Pill said, and in particular the framework in which monetary policy is conducted is very different.

The BoE has stressed that most of the inflation has come from sharp rises in gas and food prices, which the UK imports and which the central bank has no control over.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

As economists pointed out on Wednesday, the problem with the BoE attributing inflation to imported energy and food prices is that it is becoming increasingly inconsistent with the data.

Core inflation jumped to 6.8% in April from 6.2% in March, predicting that average expectations of economists would remain constant.

suggestion

Official figures also showed that goods and services with little import component were increasingly adding to the overall inflation rate.

The ONS said items less than 10% income-intensive, such as home rentals, contributed 1.76 percentage points to the 8.7% inflation rate in April. This is up from 1.38 percentage points in March, the highest level since the series was first published in 2006.

British economist Allan Monks of JPMorgan said this was a surprise and would push the BoE to raise interest rates further.

[The data] It cannot be explained as a one-off or simply as an indirect by-product of rising food and energy prices, as the BoE and Doves tended to suggest until very recently, Monks said.

Echoes of the past rocked financial markets on Wednesday, raising expectations about future interest rates sharply. The financial market predicted that the standard interest rate would rise to 5.3% by the end of this year.

According to Sandra Horsfield, British economist at Investec, this may be exaggerating the problem and expects another quarter point rise to 4.75% in June.

In an era of 1970s-style stagflation with little growth and high inflation, she said:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/508dee91-f42f-4662-892c-bb7219f02401 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos