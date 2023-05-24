The unique absurdity of the impending US default





In Washington, the deadlock reached its climax. Within weeks, the United States could be on the brink of a historic default, an act of self-sabotage that has huge implications for the country as well as the global economy. President Biden remains at odds with House Republicans, who are using an impending deadline in early June to raise the national debt ceiling as a way to secure concessions on government spending.

Biden cut short a trip to the Asia-Pacific region, scrapping visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia, to continue negotiations with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). As the standoff drags on, the Treasury Department is reportedly looking for ways federal agencies can make upcoming payments at a later date in an effort to conserve cash. Without additional borrowing, another increase in tax revenue or new ways to slow spending, the federal government expects to miss a payment for the first time in modern history by early June, my colleagues reported.

The United States is one of the few countries to impose a strict ceiling on government borrowing, which in its current global form was first put in place in 1939. Although this is not the first time that political party seeks to weaponize the default threat, Democrats accuse their Republican counterparts of cynically using the mechanism to derail Bidens’ agenda and cut government spending through legislation they would otherwise have had to difficult to adopt. When in power not too long ago, Republicans had far fewer qualms about raising the ceiling and breaking previous borrowing limits.

The issue here is one of principle: if you accept the idea that you can, in essence, be required to blackmail the debt ceiling, it will happen again and again. Not to be rude, but it’s basically about negotiating with terrorists who have taken hostages, Dean Baker, an economist at the Center for Economic Policy and Research, a left-leaning think tank, told my colleagues. More and more people in progressive circles are concerned about this.

From start to finish, Bidens’ trip to Japan rocked by US politics

Elsewhere, officials are increasingly worried about the potential damage caused by the crisis. I just can’t believe they would let such a major disaster happen, namely the US debt default, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told CBS News this month. last. It is not possible. I can’t believe this would happen.

Biden warned that the impasse jeopardizes the United States’ position in the world. Given the centrality of US financial markets, which would collapse in the event of a government debt default, the situation has baffled analysts elsewhere, who do not understand why the US would cripple with an artificial construct like this spending limit.

The US Treasury market is Washington’s golden goose, and the market is showing that the golden eggs it lays are still in high demand, said Maximilian Hess, director of political risk firm Enmetena Advisory, based in London, which advises clients including credit insurers and other financiers. to my colleagues. And yet the US has a rule in the debt ceiling that inexplicably says the golden goose must be pulled out and put down unless she agrees to lay fewer eggs for a period of time .

In 2011, House Republicans used their influence to force President Barack Obama to concede to spending restrictions that only recently expired. According to my colleagues, the standoff then caused a rating agency to downgrade the country’s reliability in paying its debt and cost US taxpayers some $1 billion.

As Debt Ceiling Fight Rages On, Democrats Tackle Old Idea: Abolish It

Debt ceilings exist in various forms in a handful of other countries. But the vast majority of the world’s nations do not impose hard limits on public spending and certainly do not go through a series of legislative dead ends to circumvent debt obligations. Some countries maintain a ceiling on public debt indexed to a percentage of national gross domestic product, although many have greater legal flexibility to breach these limits. European Union member states have pledged to keep their public debt below 60% of GDP, but the rules are flexible and there are EU mechanisms to provide relief to countries in difficulty.

Debt limits are self-imposed tools to facilitate sound fiscal policy, wrote Mrugank Bhusari of the Atlantic Councils Geoeconomics Center. But in practice, they serve as policy goals or political bargaining tools at best, and triggers of economic chaos at worst. It’s no surprise that most of the world chooses not to have such limits.

Denmark is the only industrialized democracy other than the United States to have a debt ceiling set at a nominal value. But it exists as a formality, set at a level well above the current Danish debt and therefore never the subject of complicated political wrangling.

The debt limit doesn’t make an iota of difference in the Danish case, Torben Iversen, a political economist at Harvard University, told me. The Danish parliamentary system also ensures that any cohesive governing majority can set the agenda around fiscal policy, while the divided nature of the US government creates these sticking points and allows counter-majority impulses to take hold.

In the American system, you can have a majority that wants to raise the cap, Iversen said, referring to the electoral mandate the Democrats won by winning the presidency and a narrow majority in the Senate, but then you have a minority that can compromise. your ability to run the government.

The polarization in Washington and the hardline approach of Republicans, Iversen added, create perverse incentives to use instruments to undermine the majority and that cannot happen in Denmark or any parliamentary system. He said the existence of the debt ceiling makes no fiscal or macroeconomic sense and has led to incredibly reckless policymaking by lawmakers in Washington.

Across the Atlantic, there have been many instances of political paralysis and deadlock, but never over anything as arbitrary as the debt ceiling. In terms of a dysfunctional political system, perhaps the closest parallels are the kind of protracted coalition negotiations you see in Belgium or the Netherlands or the regular functioning of the British government, Stan Veuger, expert in European political economy and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told me.

To the extent that the current crisis has received attention outside the financial press, it is being described as illogical, he added. But the media coverage is less panicked than here in the United States, and framed more like the aforementioned coalition negotiations than one might perhaps expect. It’s not usually portrayed as some sort of illegitimate hostage-taking, at least not yet.

