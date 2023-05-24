Deutsche, Citi Recognize Anti-competitive Bond Market Activity in UK Investigation





LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank and Citigroup have admitted anti-competition conduct over the exchange of sensitive information on British government bonds between 2009 and 2013, the UK antitrust watchdog has found five banks violating competition rules. It was said that it was tentatively caught.

Meanwhile, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and the Royal Bank of Canada have admitted no wrongdoing to allegations that they shared information in one-on-one conversations between a handful of traders on a Bloomberg chat room in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. .

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement on Wednesday that it would consider further statements from the bank before reaching a final decision on the next steps and possible financial penalties.

The CMA said the conversations involved the buying and selling of British government bonds, particularly gilt and gilt asset swaps, and included details on pricing and other aspects of its trading strategy.

“These activities are very serious and warrant the detailed investigations we have undertaken,” said Michael Grenfell, “which will allow taxpayers, pension savers and financial institutions to benefit from the full competitive advantages of these products, including minimizing borrowing costs. could have refused.” , CMA Executive Director.

The CMA said it had not yet determined whether there was sufficient evidence of competition law violations to pursue enforcement action against the bank. Until then, he said, we shouldn’t assume that either of them broke the law.

Deutsche Bank, which has alerted the CMA through its leniency policy, will not be fined if the interim findings are upheld. Citi has also reached an agreement with the CMA and will likely receive a discount if fines are imposed.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson said it obtained “temporary immunity” after prior reporting of activities that occurred prior to 2014.

A Morgan Stanley spokesperson said it disagreed with the CMA’s interim findings and plans to appeal.

“Morgan Stanley fully cooperated with the monitors during the investigation and will continue to be involved in the process,” the spokesperson said.

HSBC denies the allegations and will continue to pursue its case pending a final decision from the CMA, the bank told Reuters in an emailed statement.

RBC told Reuters it disagreed with the CMA’s findings, but fully cooperated with the investigation and took allegations of employee misconduct very seriously.

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, the Bank of England supported the UK economy and markets by purchasing British government bonds, also known as gilts, through regular repurchase auctions.

The CMA, which launched its investigation in November 2018, said these auctions prompted an exchange of information between some of the banks involved.

Finance staff use Bloomberg chat rooms to connect with customers and colleagues. A competitor of Thomson Reuters, the company is not under investigation.

Bloomberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting: Sinead Cruise, Editing: Lawrence White

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

