‘I’ve made her your wife, so take her’: fake families smuggled into England | british news

As Ratha, a rice farmer in Sri Lanka, waits at Colombo airport for a ticket to the UK, a recruiter gestures at a woman he has never seen before.

“If you don’t go with her, you’ll get in trouble and you won’t get your money back,” he said.

Ratha paid this man, whom he believed to be his recruiting “agent”, £50,000 in exchange for the sale of property owned by his family for generations and going to England.

But, forced to pose as someone’s fake husband, he claims to have fallen victim to a criminal gang that is exploiting the UK’s skilled worker visa system.

Rishi Sunak has made stopping small boat crossings across the English Channel one of his main priorities, but Sky News can shed light on allegations that legitimate routes are being used for people smuggling.

Criminal gangs are taking advantage of Britain’s need to fill jobs using the skilled worker visa system as a route to move people into the country. Under this scheme, persons offered a job in the UK may bring their dependents.

However, Sky News has heard of several cases of abuse of the ability to bring dependents on skilled worker visas.

outrageous price tag

Ratha said she paid the money because she believed it would get her a job and, eventually, permanent UK residency.

The woman posing as his wife (the holder of a work visa) is now gone.

He is staying with friends in Staffordshire because his relatives fear for his mental health and do not want him alone.

He claims to have fled persecution in Sri Lanka, and was unaware that he would be relying on someone else’s work visa to travel under the guise of it before arriving at Colombo airport.

“I thought I was the only one traveling. A woman arrived who was told to wait at the airport entrance,” says Ratha.

“The agent said: ‘Take her, for I have made her your wife’.”

At first he refuses to go along with the plan, but claims to have refused a refund after being blackmailed.

Image: Hinthujan is currently based in Liverpool.

fake son

A 19-year-old boy who came with Ratha said he pretended to be his son.

His name is Hinthujan and he currently lives in Liverpool. He cut a frightened and lonely figure.

His family spent their life savings on a trip to England in hopes that he could join relatives in the city’s Sri Lankan community.

Hinthujan said he had no idea what was happening until he arrived at Colombo airport.

Unable to speak a word of English, he is now an asylum seeker after being interrogated by the group and detained at Heathrow Airport.

“There’s a lot of trouble going on in Sri Lanka. You can’t stay there. That’s why we’re here,” he told Sky News via an interpreter.

“When you’re scared [the agent] If you say mom and dad, it’s no problem,” he said.

Image: He is currently seeking asylum.

‘I was scared, but I couldn’t do anything’

When Mr. A showed up to catch a flight from Sri Lanka to the UK, she said people who paid £65,000 for a work visa had handed over her permit, air ticket and a 12-year-old boy.

“It was a shock,” she says. “It was last minute. I was scared, but I couldn’t do anything. I guaranteed there would be no problems.”

After they arrived at Heathrow Airport, the boy met with people Mrs. A did not know and she never saw him again.

Mr. A, who requested anonymity, said that the visa was issued by the British High Commission in Sri Lanka.

“It was only after I arrived in England that I realized it was a big mistake. I know I’ve been taken advantage of.

“The boy already knew he was coming to the country, but I didn’t.”

Image: A fake document stating that Mr. A passed ‘very good’ on the English test

those documents

Mr. A handed over the money, believing that the agent would find him a job in England and that he did not need to speak English.

She was offered a job at a care company and received a sponsorship certificate from the Home Office enabling her visa. However, speaking English is a basic requirement for those coming to work as carers in the UK on a skilled worker visa.

Mr. A cannot read, write or speak English and is not qualified. However, the fake certificate her gang uses to apply for her job states that she has “passed very well” on her English exam.

Sky News obtained false documents submitted to the nursing home along with her job application. This includes nursing diplomas and fake certificates for biology, physics and chemistry.

Her fake résumé boasts that she spent seven years “providing direct care to patients in a busy ward environment” and two years caring for patients in a home for the elderly.

It says she is good at safe patient handling and first aid.

None of this is true.

What are skilled worker visas and how many are granted each year?

In February 2022, the government changed the rules for people who want to come to the UK to work, making it easier for people from overseas to apply.

Expanded the list of tribal occupations and removed the requirement for UK residents to prove they cannot fill the listed roles. Caregiver support workers are the least skilled occupations in this expanded list of occupational shortages.

The Migration Advisory Council’s annual report recommended the change and set a minimum salary of £20,480 per year.

The government at the time agreed with this recommendation “to ensure short-term sustainability as social care is rebuilt from the pandemic”.

Last year nearly 150,000 people came to the UK on skilled worker visas.

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily whenever you get a podcast.

‘People sell everything and end up getting nothing’

Zeena Luchowa of the Law Society Immigration Committee said: work here.”

Sky News contacted the company that Mr. A thought he was going to work for. It is said that the recruiters in Sri Lanka had no idea that the documents used for Mr. A’s application were forged.

Care England represents the largest number of independent adult social care providers in the UK. We have confirmed that there are no “specific requirements” for medical-related qualifications to come to this country as a caregiver. However, speaking, reading, writing and understanding at least an intermediate level of English is a prerequisite.

Mr. A’s legal advisor said, “The British government needs people.

Meanwhile, he said, people from other countries “sell their jewelry and property to criminal gangs and end up getting nothing. They come here, they can’t work, they can’t rent, and they end up on the streets.”

An official from the Blue House said, “We are actively investigating the reported information.

“Abuse of our immigration system will not be tolerated. Anyone who uses false documents, misrepresents personal circumstances, or otherwise cheats may have their applications denied and be banned from further applications for up to 10 years. “

The Department of Home Affairs is currently reviewing the process to prevent future abuse of the skilled worker visa system.

Image: Mr. A thought he was buying a safe and legal route to England.

‘I sold everything the three generations had worked for’

Vinothan is another Sri Lankan joining the UK’s asylum seekers backlog. What he intended to do did not work out.

Vinothan, his wife and two young children currently live in a friend’s spare room. He claims he cannot return to Sri Lanka because his family has been threatened by a criminal organization that has arranged for him a work visa in the UK.

He paid Sri Lankans £26,000 for a full-time job offer to work as a caregiver at a British company. It is different from what Mr. A applied for.

On the day of induction, Vinothan says he was given a uniform but no paid job. He claims that before leaving Sri Lanka he was not told that he had to undergo unpaid education for an unspecified period of time.

His sponsorship certificate to work in the UK has been withdrawn because he is currently in a dispute with the company.

Image: Vinothan’s family sold their life savings and sent him to England.

Wiping away his tears, he explains that the money his family has saved his entire life. After they sell everything including land and jewels.

“Pound 26,000 is a very large sum for us from Sri Lanka. My grandfather and grandmother’s jewelry and three generations earned it. Now there is nothing. It’s all gone.” [The criminal gangs in Sri Lanka] cheated on me

“How can I get it back?”

Reported by Lisa Holland and Nick Stylianou by Megan Baynes Edited by Serena Kutchinsky

