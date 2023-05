Microsoft warns Chinese hackers attacked US infrastructure

A sign for Microsoft Corp. at the company’s office in the central business district of Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Zed Jameson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft warned on Wednesday that Chinese state-sponsored hackers had compromised “critical” US IT infrastructure across many industries with a focus on intelligence gathering.

The Chinese hacking group, codenamed “Volt Typhoon”, has been operating since mid-2021, Microsoft said in a notice. The organization is apparently working to disrupt “critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia,” Microsoft said, in order to thwart efforts in “future crises.”

investment related news

The National Security Agency released a bulletin on Wednesday, detailing how the hack works and how cybersecurity teams should respond.

The attack is apparently in progress. In an advisory, Microsoft urged affected customers to “close or change credentials for all compromised accounts.”

U.S. intelligence agencies became aware of the incursion in February, around the time a Chinese spy balloon was shot down, The New York Times reported.

The infiltration focused on communications infrastructure in Guam and other parts of the United States, The Times reported, and was particularly alarming for US intelligence as Guam lies at the heart of a response American military in the event of a Taiwanese invasion.

Volt Typhoon is able to infiltrate organizations using an unnamed vulnerability in a popular cybersecurity suite called FortiGuard, Microsoft said. Once the hacking group gains access to a corporate system, they steal the security suite user’s credentials and use them to attempt to gain access to other corporate systems. business.

State-sponsored hackers are not yet looking to cause disruption, Microsoft said. Rather, “the threat actor intends to spy and maintain access undetected for as long as possible.”

Infrastructure in nearly every critical sector has been impacted, Microsoft said, including communications, transportation and maritime industries. Government organizations have also been targeted.

Chinese government-backed hackers have previously targeted critical and sensitive information from US companies. Covington and Burling, a leading law firm, was hacked by suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers in 2020.

In a joint statement with international and domestic intelligence, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned that Chinese attacks pose a continuing risk to American intellectual property.

“For years, China has conducted aggressive cyber operations to steal intellectual property and sensitive data from organizations around the world,” CISA Director Jen Easterly said in a statement.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/24/microsoft-warns-that-china-hackers-attacked-us-infrastructure.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos