Elderly Briton killed by British royalty after being hit by motorcade | News





Helen Holland, 81, died two weeks after being hit by a motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Two weeks ago, an elderly woman who was escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, died from severe internal injuries after being hit by a police motorbike.

Helen Holland died after suffering several broken bones and serious internal injuries, her son Martin Holland told the BBC on Wednesday. According to her family, she was in a coma after the May 10 accident.

The 81-year-old was using the following safe route: [a] According to the BBC, her son said she was crossing a crosswalk when she was hit.

Metropolitan Police confirmed Holland’s death in an emailed statement.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Helen Holland. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that she extended her deepest condolences and condolences to Her Highness Holland and all of her family.

Sophie, wife of Prince Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles, will be in personal contact with the Holland family, the statement said.

Holland was described as a loving mother and grandmother to her family and was cheerful for her age.

The clash occurred days after King Charles was crowned in a lavish ceremony. Thousands of additional police officers were deployed on 6 and 7 May, and large crowds flocked to London to celebrate the event.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), a police watchdog, is investigating an incident in the Earls Court area of ​​West London.

The IOPC said in a statement last week that it had reviewed footage from police body cameras and secured initial accounts of officers involved.

The IOPC said on Wednesday it had no further information and London Police Service was cooperating with the IOPC investigation.

This tragic outcome is felt by colleagues across the Met, Chief Superintendent Richard Smith, Director of Mets Royalty and Specialist Protection, said in a statement. We feel very much for the woman’s family and loved ones during this sad time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/24/elderly-briton-dies-after-being-struck-by-uk-royals-motorcade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos