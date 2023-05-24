Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing reaches the UK





UPDATE 5/23/24: Netflix has reached out to Eurogamer to clarify that certain parts of the original article (now with strikethrough) “no longer apply”.

The streaming service initially posted new account-sharing rules to its Help Center in February, and soon said all devices must connect to your home Wi-Fi network every 31 days to continue using your account. However, amid severe backlash, these changes were removed, saying that they “applicable only to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.” However, the wording was ambiguous, and it was unclear whether these plans were permanently put on hold, with the company only admitting that “there was a lot of confusion about the Netflix share.”

Now that the planned account-sharing crackdown has reached the UK, the streaming service has updated its rules to refer to “Netflix households” (previously known as “primary locations”). It’s my main place to watch Netflix.” Anyone outside this household must either sign up for their own account or pay an extra £4.99 per month to add to their existing account.

However, confusion remains as it is not yet clear whether these rules are actively enforced in the absence of a regular login requirement on the streaming service, or whether subscribers will be penalized in some way for sharing their Netflix accounts/passwords with others. home. We contacted the company for details.

Newscast: What’s next for Xbox after Redfall’s launch issues?

ORIGINAL STORY 5/23/23: Netflix’s crackdown on subscribers sharing accounts across households has reached the UK, and the streaming service is currently charging an extra £4.99 per month for users not based primarily on the “Netflix household” of their account. do.

Netflix has been threatening a crackdown on password sharing as a means of boosting its subscriber base for some time, and in February launched a series of related actions built around the concept of a designated “default location”. Available in a limited number of countries.

Since then, Netflix’s action has continued to spread around the world and is now broadcast live in the UK. The streaming service has started sending emails to members who share accounts with users outside of their household, saying they will have to pay an extra £4.99 a month to continue.

As detailed previously, Netflix considers the home to exist in a single “default location” on the TV, either set manually by the account owner or determined by the streaming service, and all home devices must be connected to Wi-Fi to watch something. . There is “at least once every 31 days”. Any device that is not regularly connected to your account’s primary location – Netflix snoops on your IP address and device ID for verification, so you risk having your access blocked.

Netflix has also previously outlined a series of complex steps users must follow if they want to use a device that has not recently registered or is blocked on their home Wi-Fi system. Affected users will then need to be handed an access code – but the streaming service’s not particularly helpful help center doesn’t seem to have much to say about the process right now.

In January, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters conceded that the company expected a “cancellation reaction” to the half-account-sharing change and that it “would not be a universally popular move.”

If you wish to cancel your subscription after today’s change, you can do so via this link.

