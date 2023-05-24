Russia Bans Oregon Governor Kotek, Attorney General Rosenblum, U.S. Representative Hoyle – Oregon Capital Chronicle





Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and U.S. Representative Val Hoyle are among 500 Americans newly banned from traveling to Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released its list late last week, saying it came in response to anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the Joe Biden administration. The department did not explain why it named the people it named, or what penalties would mean.

He adds to a list of more than 1,000 Americans banned by the Russian government last spring, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries. who followed.

Apparently I’ve been banned from Russia, Hoyle said in a statement to the Capital Chronicle. I wish we could stop Russia from invading Ukraine.

Spokespersons for Kotek and Rosenblum were not immediately able to provide comment Tuesday evening.

None of Oregon’s additions to the list have clear ties to Russia, though Rosenblum has joined fellow Democratic attorneys general in calling for independent investigations into former President Donald Trump’s 2016 collusion with Russians.

While campaigning for her House seat last year, Hoyle said she was okay with the United States and other countries sending aid to Ukraine after the invasion, although that it opposes sending American troops overseas to fight foreign wars.

Two other members of the Oregon congressional delegation, Representatives Andrea Salinas, Democrat, and Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Republican, are not on the list.

But it includes many politicians, including former President Barack Obama, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, who are Democrats like Kotek and Hoyle, as well as a number of leaders of non-governmental organizations. and comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert.

Last year, the country banned other members of Oregon’s congressional delegation, including US Democrats Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Democratic Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici and Republican Representative Cliff Bentz. Former Democratic representatives Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader were banned last year and remain on Russia’s sanctions list.

At the time, members of the Oregon congressional delegation rejected the ban.

Being sanctioned by a murderous, fascist regime with so much blood on my hands is fine with me, Wyden said in a statement to the Capital Chronicle last May.

Get morning headlines delivered to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/briefs/russia-bans-oregon-gov-kotek-attorney-general-rosenblum-u-s-rep-hoyle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos