When does Married at First Sight UK start 2023?





Married at First Sight UK is going to be more dramatic than ever. Photo: E4

When will First Sight UK start again? The 2023 series is more dramatic than ever…

After Love at First Sight Australia ended, fans of the show will be happy to hear that a new series is heading to the UK.

And while the show is known for bringing us a lot of breakups and arguments, the 2023 series will be as dramatic as ever.

So when does Married at First Sight UK start this year? Everything we know about the new series

When does Married at First Sight UK 2023 start?

The start date for Marriage at First Sight 2023 has not yet been confirmed, and since it started last year on Monday, August 29th, we were expecting a similar start time.

Tayah and Adam were matched at Married at First Sight UK. Photo: Channel 4

It normally runs for about 6 weeks, but this time my boss is hoping to keep it for 8 weeks instead.

And a TV official claims that there has already been a huge controversy with the exchange of wives, so viewers’ expectations are high.

Sources said things were so heated between the groups that one groom had to be pulled from the show due to an argument.

This season of MAFS UK has just finished filming and is very explosive. [Theres] Wife swapping, mass marches, and even physical altercations between the two grooms. One of them was even removed from the show, an insider said. magazine.

Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes got married at First Sight UK. Photo: Instagram

“After the filming was over, the cast members’ WhatsApp group chat exploded. The two grooms go head-to-head and plan a boxing match between them.

The reunion is scheduled to be filmed in July, so it is expected to be explosive at this rate. This year has a young cast and has created a lot of drama.

Viewers are familiar with the partner swapping on the show after Whitney Hughes left husband Duka Cavolli last year and made a surprise appearance for fellow groom Matt Murray.

Matt married Gemma Barnes, but things didn’t go as planned and Whitney and Matt soon separated, with the former couple refusing to be part of the one-off Christmas special.

First Sight UK’s Chanita Stephenson says the show is ‘totally real’.

Relationship Charlene Douglas opened up about returning for a new series, saying she loved being a part of it.

Charlene, who works with Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling, previously told The Sun: She puts a lot of time, work and effort behind the scenes to create strong matches.

We truly want to help people find what they are looking for. My husband and I apply to Married at First Sight UK because conventional dating hasn’t worked for them.

They come to professionals who are ready to try new ways to meet someone. I don’t think they are always prepared for what they have to do on their own. Nothing can get past Paul, Mel or I.

See the British Married Couple at First Sight that are still together here.

