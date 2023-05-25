Sudanese stuck in war zone after US destroys their passports





Comment this storyComment

Azim Alhajaa received a generic email response from the US Embassy in Khartoum on May 16 that hit like a bullet in the chest. His family’s passports, which they had left there for visa processing, had been destroyed.

His wife and children had hoped to leave the country and join him in Columbus, Ohio, where he had lived for five years. Their departure has become increasingly urgent in recent weeks as violent factions vie for control and the country descends into deadly chaos and humanitarian crises.

The US Embassy tied our hands and put us in hell, the 59-year-old Sudanese national said. I feel like we are not treated like human beings.

Others have found themselves in the same situation: the US State Department confirmed in a statement that diplomats destroyed an unknown number of passports before evacuating the country last month.

It is standard operating procedure during a raffle to take precautions not to leave any documents, materials or information that could fall into the wrong hands and be misused, said the email received by Alhajaa.

The decision sparked a storm of anger and fear among some Sudanese at home and abroad, accusing Washington of taking a ruthless approach that puts people at risk, rather than doing more to try to return documents safely. safety or to provide an alternative.

In March, the Alhajaas family surrendered their passports to the embassy in the final stage of a year-long US visa application process. The kids couldn’t wait.

The news that the passports had been destroyed in April shattered their hopes. What hurt the most, he said, was that Washington had not offered a solution to the mess he had left his family in.

The US embassy closed on April 15, after fighting broke out between rival generals. Deadly violence and a humanitarian crisis have devastated this country of some 45 million people. Almost all public services have been closed, including the Sudanese passport agency which could issue new documents.

The US embassy evacuated their people and left us to our fate, said Ibrahim Mohamed, 27, a software engineer in Khartoum whose passport was destroyed. He was applying for a student visa. They seem to not care about us at all. They don’t even answer our emails or phone calls.

I’m not asking for much, he said. He has lived for weeks without electricity or stable access to food and water. His family members fled to Egypt, but he still cannot. I just want to collect my passport or any travel document to get to a safer place out of the danger zone.

The State Department did not respond to questions about the details of the policy. Because the security environment did not allow us to return these passports safely, we followed our procedure to destroy them rather than leave them unsecured, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said. .

We recognize that the lack of travel documents is a burden for those seeking to leave Sudan, Patel said. We have continued and will continue our diplomatic efforts with partner countries to find a solution.

Even before the latest conflict, embassy services had been reduced and slowed down since the pandemic. A Sudanese national living in the United States, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect his visa status, said he was lobbying congressional officials on behalf of 10 individuals and families who also learned that their passports had been destroyed.

Many governments evacuated their diplomats around the same time as Washington. Some left passports locked away in empty embassies, still inaccessible to their desperate owners.

Since March, more than 200,000 people have fled Sudan, most on foot, to neighboring countries and many more have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

The French Embassy also destroyed the passports in its custody.

A French Foreign Ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with agency protocol, said French diplomats were destroying all documents held by the embassy containing personal data as soon as their integrity could no longer be guaranteed.

The policy is not without precedent: US Embassy officials in Kabul also shredded passports during the chaotic evacuation as the Taliban took over the country in 2021. The Taliban targeted Afghans with ties to the United States, but the policy sparked outrage among Afghans trying to leave the country.

Emma DiNapoli, a London-based war crimes expert specializing in Sudan, said Sudanese applying for US visas were unlikely to be threatened by the two warring sides, both of which took part in ceasefire negotiations -ongoing fire involving the United States. .

Governments have worked so hard to pull their own citizens out of the country, realizing clearly how dire the situation is and can become, and then failing to take further action as we have seen in Ukraine, such as the creation of alternative documents and visa waiver plans, she said.

In the weeks following the departure of the international community from Sudan, the passports held in the embassies of China and Spain were recovered by their owners under divergent circumstances.

In late May, after lobbying the upper echelons, Sudanese workers at the Chinese Embassy received permission to establish distribution points in the city. When the fighting died down, people came to get their papers.

Over the weekend, looters appear to have raided the Spanish Embassy in Khartoum and seized passports, according to some reports shared on social media, which could not immediately be verified. It is still unclear who breached the embassy and what was taken. A spokesman for the Spanish Foreign Ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with agency protocol, did not deny the reports, but said by email that officials could not confirm the status of the Spanish Embassy due to the lack of reliable information.

Mahir Elfiel, 40, told The Washington Post on Tuesday that he received his passport from the Spanish Embassy that morning after paying a man he found on Facebook about $30 to collect it for him. Within hours, Elfiel left for the Egyptian border.

I’m just blessed to have my passport in hand, he said.

Alhajaa, for his part, said he was left in agony with worry that each day could be his family’s last.

His wife and six of their children aged 7 to 28 dodged armed fighters and bombs to leave Khartoum for a somewhat calmer village. He hasn’t seen them for five years, since he left for the United States with his teenage daughter to get treatment for her severe scoliosis. He has spent years battling bureaucracy and working long days to pay for his family’s immigration case, which the pandemic has put on hold.

Over the past few months, Alhajaa said he had sensed conditions worsening in Sudan and had tried to expedite their demands only for all his efforts to be wiped out.

There is no justification for this protocol, he said. It’s a killing protocol. Now my family is trapped. And I can’t do anything 100% to help them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/05/23/sudanese-stuck-warzone-after-us-destroyed-their-passports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos