States see record unemployment in the United States





In much of the country, the labor market is stronger than it has ever been, and black women, young people and people with disabilities are among the workers who benefit, according to recent data from the Bureau of United States Labor Statistics.

Twenty states reported unemployment below 3% in April, while 15 states recorded record lows, led by South Dakota at 1.9%, followed by Nebraska at 2%, and New Hampshire and North Dakota at 2.1%. The national rate was 3.4%. Idaho’s rate for Aril was 2.6%. Other states that have seen their unemployment rates reach levels not seen since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began recording them in 1976 include Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to published Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Friday.

Mark Vitner, chief economist at Piedmont Crescent Capital in Charlotte, North Carolina, said major metropolitan areas and emerging southern metropolitan areas have benefited from recent labor market changes. In Florida, labor markets in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville have grown rapidly, he said.

… Huntsville, Alabama, is one of the fastest growing markets, and it’s a big tech market in aerospace and defense. We’ve seen a huge influx from California to Huntsville and Chattanooga, Tennessee, has seen an influx of investment into the auto industry, he said. The Port of Savannah has been the fastest growing port in the country. It just fueled huge industrial market growth in Savannah and more broadly in southern Georgia. These markets have low unemployment rates and very strong job growth, and so that’s what you want to see this mix.

Vitner added that rural areas in states with low unemployment rates may have a different story to tell.

States that have a larger rural population tend to have lower labor force participation, and given the stronger overall job growth, this translates into very low unemployment rates without particularly strong nonfarm employment, Vitner said.

Certainly, in some states, the number of people who have lost their jobs has increased. Ten states had rates 4% or more than the nation. Nevada, which had the highest unemployment rate in the nation in 2020, saw job gains but still had the highest rate in the nation in April, at 5.4%. States like Washington and California, which have seen large layoffs among tech companies, have also seen their labor markets deteriorate slightly.

Employment growth affecting women and people with disabilities

But the recovery has also resurrected workers often sidelined in tougher economic times. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on worker demographics and their unemployment rates for April showed employment among black women hit a 22-year high. The participation of women in the labor market is also progressing. It has increased by 0.6 percentage points over the past year.

This growth affects women of all ages and education levels, and black women and Hispanic women have experienced one of the strongest growths in labor market participation, with a 2.2% increase and 2.1% over the same period, according to an analysis by the University of Michigan. Betsey Stevenson, Professor of Economics, and Benny Docter, Senior Policy Analyst.

The unemployment rate for persons with disabilities, although still high compared to the overall unemployment rate, is 6.3% compared to 8.3% a year ago. In March, the unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24, who are already benefiting from pre-pandemic labor market conditions, hit a 70-year low of 7.5%, according to the Economic Policy Institute. . In April, it fell again for this age group, to 6.5%.

What happens when the economy is strong is that you can sideline marginalized groups of workers because employers are essentially more open to different people, said Katherine Gallagher Robbins, senior researcher at the National Partnership. for women and families. Part of the consequence of this strong labor market is that you see low unemployment rates for black workers, and especially black women and workers with disabilities. The rates for disabled workers have been both in terms of unemployment, but also in terms of participation, very high compared to what we have seen in past years.

Gallagher Robbins added that Gen Z workers have entered a very strong job market, which bodes better for them than previous generations, but it also means they have more to lose if the economy falters soon.

They are hopefully able to prepare for higher incomes throughout their lives and yet they will be among the first to go. They tend to work in industries with more turnover, she said, such as retail and hospitality.

Many industries are also showing rapid job growth right now, Docter said, and growth has been strongest in education and health care.

[Private sector education and health services] had been the strongest job growth between the last recession and 2020, and it’s been quite off track in a rather atypical way. Since then, we’ve seen really steady and really impressive growth most months (in those areas) and I expect us to do that for quite some time yet, he said. That’s a far cry from its pre-pandemic trajectory, so there would be over 700,000 more jobs in this industry today than there are. And so there’s plenty of room to grow if you look at this month’s numbers. Nothing really says that these industries will falter anytime soon.

The labor market is always trending towards greater power for workers as well, which has been positive for union organizers, said Gallagher Robbins. Americans’ approval of unions has risen from 64% before the pandemic to 71% in 2022.

[Worker bargaining] is on the rise and not accidentally. All did not succeed, but those [organizing efforts] come to the fore now, I think it’s no coincidence, she said. It’s also something that interacts and intersects with the economy of the moment and if we go back to a place where workers have less bargaining power, I think that’s going to have an impact on the ability to organize.

Baby boomers are retiring and leaving the workforce

Vitner said baby boomer retirement provides many workers with a greater work force than they previously enjoyed.

Workers clearly have more bargaining power today. One of the things that works in their favor is that we have a rising tide of baby boomers leaving the workforce. And that creates a very tight labor market and some industries have even bigger challenges because their workforce is a bit older, he said. Young workers have a bit more bargaining power, but their prospects are brighter. They enter the labor market at a time when there will be opportunities for advancement fairly quickly.

Inflation has made it harder for many workers to take advantage of these gains, but that could change. Although inflation is still well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, inflation is moderating and wages are now outpacing inflation, with a 6.1% increase in median weekly earnings for January, February and March compared to the previous year. During the same period, consumer prices increased by 5.8%. In April, the average hourly wage increased by 4.4% over the past 12 months.

