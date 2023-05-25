British mathematician accuses Quality Assurance Agency (QA) of politicizing curriculum





More than 50 leading British mathematicians have accused the Standards Officer of politicizing the curriculum with the new diversity guidelines.

Scholars from top UK universities have signed an open letter criticizing guidelines for academic standards that state that the values ​​of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) should permeate every aspect of the curriculum and learning experience.

The guidelines were published in March by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), an independent body that collects dues from more than 300 UK higher education providers and distributes course advice.

In an open letter, mathematicians wrote: We reject QAA’s claim to politicize the math curriculum.

We believe that the only thing that should permeate the math curriculum is math. Scholars should teach from a point of view informed by academic experience and not from a political point of view determined by the QAA.

Students should be able to study mathematics without paying for their own political indoctrination.

distorted view of history

Distinguished signatories include Professor Geoffrey Grimmett of the University of Cambridge, renowned for his work in probability theory and statistical mechanics, and Professor Johannes Ruf, an expert in mathematical finance at the London School of Economics.

Scholars have cautioned that QAA fails to identify which of the many controversial interpretations of EDI should permeate the curriculum.

QAA guidelines suggest that professors say that some early ideas in statistics were motivated by the proponents’ support of eugenics, that some astronomical data was collected on plantations by slaves, and that historically some mathematicians had racist or fascist views or connections to groups. We suggest that you should note that it was recorded. like the Nazis.

Mathematics professors said the institution wanted to teach a distorted view of the history of mathematics. They pointed out that the QAA does not encourage the universality of mathematical truth, the use of statistics to disprove historical racial theories, or the education of Jewish mathematicians persecuted by the Nazis.

In the latest QAA guidelines for degree subjects, universities are directed to integrate EDI into courses in mathematics, economics, engineering, business and management, life sciences, languages, law and politics, and international relations.

The agency also recommends integrating education on sustainable development, which QAA defines as the ongoing process of addressing social, environmental, and economic challenges to create a better world.

The Mathematics Guidelines state that the subject plays an important role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Encouraging student movements

Dr John Armstrong, reader of financial mathematics at Kings College London and signer of the letter, said: Students can become activists on social justice issues.

To shift education away from goals like understanding, learning and appreciating the arts and turning everything into a social justice consideration is truly astounding.

QAA was the UK’s official quality agency until the end of March this year when it became independent.

Dr. Armstrong said that while they are no longer an official standards body, they are still influential because no other organization has taken their place.

This is part of the usual pressure applied to universities, whether it comes from the QAA, the UN or students, he said. Legally binding or not, the math department is under serious pressure.

Toby Young, Director of the Free Speech Union, said: EDI’s rubric is forcing math departments to include important racial theory in their curriculum.

A spokesperson for QAA said: The Subject Benchmark Statement was written by a group of scholars in the field. Institutional autonomy and academic freedom are important principles, so this statement does not require scholars to be taught anything specific. This is a reflection tool to assist with course design and is not mandatory. We agree with the letter’s assertion that course content should be taught by scholars based on their professional knowledge and academic judgment.

Susan Lapworth, Chief Executive Officer, Office for Students (OfS) said: OfS no longer works with QAA on quality regulation in English universities. We do not expect universities to follow the QAA’s benchmark statements, and we do not endorse or support the content of those documents.

