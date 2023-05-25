ITD teams ready to start the US 2 project





Construction will begin May 30 at Sandpoint to widen US 2 south of its interchange with US 95.

Crews will construct an alternate lane for southbound traffic between the interchange and the visitor center.

Adding another lane will make the freeway four lanes and consistent with other sections, removing bottlenecks drivers are currently experiencing, said project manager Erica Aamodt.

The project will also increase clearance under the rail bridge so taller loads can pass underneath, Aamodt said.

US 2 serves as an alternate route for US 95, so increasing the clearance to the current standard of 17 feet will allow a greater range of utility vehicles to pass without difficulty, Aamodt said.

The work will last until mid-November. Motorists will be able to cross the work zone with one lane in each direction but will still have to plan for congestion.

The project is the latest in a series of transport projects in the region.

ITD began a project on Monday, May 22 to rebuild US 95 near Lake McArthur to adjust for sharp curves in the roadway.

Plans include realigning a mile of the highway to smooth out curves and replacing the small culvert with a longer bridge. Idaho Department of Transportation officials said the south end of the bridge will be moved about 50 feet east. Crews will also remove dirt and other materials below deck to provide better clearance for wildlife passage.

Additionally, more than half a mile on either side of the highway will be fenced to help funnel wildlife to the bridge for safe crossing within the project boundaries.

The security improvements will take two years, ITD officials said.

Crews are also completing portions of the US 95 project to improve the section of road from Lakeshore Drive to Sagle Road.

A new signal at US 95 and Sagle Road went into service on Friday, May 19, and Sagle Road is fully open to traffic. A median U-turn on the highway just north of Bottle Bay Rd should be completed by June.

One lane remains open in each direction and flaggers stop traffic intermittently to allow trucks to enter and exit the work zone. A turn lane for Bottle Bay Road remains shorter and a detail is in place for users of paths along county roads, ITD officials said.

The median U-turn gives drivers the option of making an immediate left turn onto US 95 from Lakeshore Drive and other nearby roads. They will also be able to turn right, travel downstream, and then use the median U-turn to join northbound traffic.

Minor construction is underway on US 95 in the Schell Road area, and work is expected to be complete June 6.

The U-turn should reduce delays for northbound drivers from Lakeshore Drive, as well as the likelihood of near-misses at that intersection. As part of the project, crews also added a retaining wall, paved the widened portion of the highway, and reconstructed the Serenity Lee Trail.

The work is part of the final phase of a project to improve safety on the highway between Lakeshore Drive and Sagle Road.

While ongoing US 95 upgrades in the Sagle area pose immediate safety and mobility concerns, ITD officials said a long-term study is planned to examine what the highway in the future.

Drivers can download the 511 app or check 511.idaho.gov to stay ahead of traffic impacts on freeways and state highways.

