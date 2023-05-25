Microsoft says Chinese hackers targeted critical US infrastructure in Guam A key military asset in the Pacific





Topline

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it had uncovered infrastructure hacking activity by Chinese state-sponsored hacker Volt Typhoon that targeted Guam and sounded the alarm about how the islands’ military infrastructure could be compromised at the time. ‘coming.

A security surveillance camera is seen near the Microsoft office building in Beijing on July 20, 2021. … [+] State-backed Chinese hackers have targeted US critical infrastructure and could lay the technical groundwork for potential disruption of critical communications between the US and Asia in future crises, Microsoft said Wednesday, May 24, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Microsoft said in a statement that it assessed with moderate confidence that the attack on Internet routers and other devices was a means of developing cyber capabilities that could threaten communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia during future crises.

The US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and international partners said in a joint report that Volt Typhoon could apply the same techniques against other sectors around the world.

Microsoft said it directly notified targeted or compromised customers of the breach and provided the information needed to secure the businesses.

Key Context

Volt Typhoon has been active since mid-2021 and targets infrastructure organizations in Guam and the United States that cover sectors such as communications, manufacturing, utilities, transportation, construction, maritime, government , information technology and education. Microsoft said the hackers’ observed behavior indicated they intended to spy on and maintain access to infrastructure undetected for as long as possible. Volt Typhoon is able to infiltrate enterprise systems and steal user credentials using an unnamed vulnerability that makes it easier to navigate networks and evade detection, according to Microsoft. Part of the concern over the hack is rooted in the fact that it is directed at the US territory of Guama and the island of Micronesia, which serves as a crucial military hub. The island, which is the westernmost U.S. territory, serves as a deterrent and would be key in responding to Chinese encroachment in the Asia-Pacific region. In particular, Guam’s proximity to Taiwan is important should a military conflict ever arise on the island with China. The Volt Typhoon hack comes just months after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down in US airspace, but not before the balloon was able to transmit sensitive intelligence from US military sites.

crucial quote

The FBI continues to warn against China engaging in malicious activity to target critical infrastructure organizations and use identified techniques to mask their detection, said Bryan Vorndran, deputy director of the division. FBI cyber, in a statement. We, along with our federal and international partners, will not allow the PRC to continue to use these unacceptable tactics.

